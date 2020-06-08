Current, former NHL players create Hockey Diversity Alliance

Seven current and former NHL players have formed the Hockey Diversity Alliance as an effort to diversify the sport and bring racial awareness.

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) moves the puck past Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Seven current and former NHL players have formed the Hockey Diversity Alliance as an effort to diversify the sport and bring racial awareness.

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane and ex-player Akim Aliu are heading the organization. The executive committee comprises Detroit Red Wings defenseman Trevor Daley, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, Buffalo Sabres forward Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia Flyers forward Chris Stewart and former NHL player Joel Ward.

“Our mission is to eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey,” the players said in a statement announcing the alliance. “We will strive to be a force for positive change not only within the game of hockey but also within society. Although we will be independent of the NHL, we are hopeful that we will work productively with the league to accomplish these important changes.”

We are proud to announce the formation of the Hockey Diversity Alliance pic.twitter.com/TAucuYJxp2 — Wayne Simmonds (@Simmonds17) June 8, 2020

This effort is the latest among notable professional athletes and other sports figures who have called for improved race relations after George Floyd, a black man, died while in custody of four Minneapolis police officers on May 25. One officer has been charged with second-degree murder and the other three with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.