Las Vegas won’t host NHL outdoor game in 2023

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced the locations of the 2023 NHL Winter Classic, NHL Stadium Series game and All-Star Game on Friday in Las Vegas.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks during a press conference before the start of the NHL All-Star skills competition on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas will not host one of the NHL’s outdoor games next season.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Friday the 2023 NHL Winter Classic will be at Fenway Park in Boston. The Bruins’ opponent and confirmed date hasn’t been determined.

This is the fifth appearance in an outdoor game by the Bruins. Fenway Park also hosted an outdoor game between the Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 1, 2010.

Carolina will host the NHL Stadium Series game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, against an opponent to be determined. The date has not been set, and it’s the first outdoor game for the Hurricanes.

The 2023 All-Star Game will be Feb. 3 and 4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers were supposed to host All-Star Weekend in 2021, but the event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, Bettman said the league would play games this fall in Czech Republic, Finland, Germany and Switzerland as part of the Global Series.

The 2022 draft, scheduled for Montreal, is in jeopardy of moving because of border restrictions between the U.S. and Canada. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly suggested it would be held virtually in that case, but Bettman cut him off and indicated it could be held in a different venue.

Bettman didn’t offer potential replacement venues, but one possibility is Las Vegas, which traditionally hosts the NHL awards show around the same time of year.

Bettman also remained confident the Arizona Coyotes won’t have to relocate and confirmed the team is considering playing next season at Arizona State’s 5,000-seat arena after their lease at Gila River Arena ends this summer.

