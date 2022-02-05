Metropolitan Division defeats Central in NHL All-Star Game final
The Pacific Division and the Golden Knights’ representatives were eliminated in the first round of the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux had four points over two games to lead the Metropolitan Division to the 2022 NHL All-Star Game championship at T-Mobile Arena.
Giroux and the rest of the Metropolitan defeated the Central Division 5-3 in the final to win the $1 million prize.
The Golden Knights’ representatives — coach Pete DeBoer, captain Mark Stone, left wing Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo — were eliminated in the first round with the rest of the Pacific Division by losing to the Metropolitan 6-4.
Stone and Marchessault each finished with a goal and an assist in their first All-Star Game.
The Central defeated the Atlantic Division 8-5 in the other semifinal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
