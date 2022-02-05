Metropolitan Division defeats Central in NHL All-Star Game final

The Pacific Division and the Golden Knights’ representatives were eliminated in the first round of the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) shoots on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Blanco Brown sings the national anthem before the start of the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Machine Gun Kelly performs during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault (81) pushes the puck up ice during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knight fires up the crowd before the start of the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault (81) is introduced before the start of the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The honor guard waits to take the ice before the start of the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) skates up ice during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) competes for the puck during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) shoots on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Skaters perform before the start of the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) is introduced before the start of the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty takes photos with fans during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) smiles after scoring a goal during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle (7) shoots on goal during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Machine Gun Kelly performs during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Machine Gun Kelly performs during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty waves to fans during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Machine Gun Kelly performs during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux had four points over two games to lead the Metropolitan Division to the 2022 NHL All-Star Game championship at T-Mobile Arena.

Giroux and the rest of the Metropolitan defeated the Central Division 5-3 in the final to win the $1 million prize.

The Golden Knights’ representatives — coach Pete DeBoer, captain Mark Stone, left wing Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo — were eliminated in the first round with the rest of the Pacific Division by losing to the Metropolitan 6-4.

Stone and Marchessault each finished with a goal and an assist in their first All-Star Game.

The Central defeated the Atlantic Division 8-5 in the other semifinal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

