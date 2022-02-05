63°F
Metropolitan Division defeats Central in NHL All-Star Game final

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2022 - 3:15 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) shoots on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) shoots on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Blanco Brown sings the national anthem before the start of the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, F ...
Blanco Brown sings the national anthem before the start of the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Machine Gun Kelly performs during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile ...
Machine Gun Kelly performs during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans fill T-Mobile Arena during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. ...
Fans fill T-Mobile Arena during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault (81) pushes the puck up ice during the NHL A ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault (81) pushes the puck up ice during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Golden Knight fires up the crowd before the start of the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb ...
The Golden Knight fires up the crowd before the start of the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans fill T-Mobile Arena during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. ...
Fans fill T-Mobile Arena during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault (81) is introduced before the start of the N ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault (81) is introduced before the start of the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The honor guard waits to take the ice before the start of the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Fe ...
The honor guard waits to take the ice before the start of the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans fill T-Mobile Arena during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. ...
Fans fill T-Mobile Arena during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) skates up ice during the NHL All-Star Game on Satu ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) skates up ice during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans fill T-Mobile Arena during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. ...
Fans fill T-Mobile Arena during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) competes for the puck during the NHL All-S ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) competes for the puck during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans fill T-Mobile Arena during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. ...
Fans fill T-Mobile Arena during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans fill T-Mobile Arena during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. ...
Fans fill T-Mobile Arena during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) shoots on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik A ...
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) shoots on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans fill T-Mobile Arena during the NHL All-Star Game on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (B ...
Fans fill T-Mobile Arena during the NHL All-Star Game on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Skaters perform before the start of the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobil ...
Skaters perform before the start of the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) shoots on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) shoots on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) is introduced before the start of the NHL All-Star ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) is introduced before the start of the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty takes photos with fans during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturd ...
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty takes photos with fans during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) smiles after scoring a goal during the NHL All-Sta ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) smiles after scoring a goal during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans fill T-Mobile Arena during the NHL All-Star Game on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (B ...
Fans fill T-Mobile Arena during the NHL All-Star Game on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle (7) shoots on goal during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturda ...
Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle (7) shoots on goal during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Machine Gun Kelly performs during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile ...
Machine Gun Kelly performs during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Machine Gun Kelly performs during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile ...
Machine Gun Kelly performs during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty waves to fans during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. ...
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty waves to fans during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Machine Gun Kelly performs during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile ...
Machine Gun Kelly performs during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux had four points over two games to lead the Metropolitan Division to the 2022 NHL All-Star Game championship at T-Mobile Arena.

Giroux and the rest of the Metropolitan defeated the Central Division 5-3 in the final to win the $1 million prize.

The Golden Knights’ representatives — coach Pete DeBoer, captain Mark Stone, left wing Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo — were eliminated in the first round with the rest of the Pacific Division by losing to the Metropolitan 6-4.

Stone and Marchessault each finished with a goal and an assist in their first All-Star Game.

The Central defeated the Atlantic Division 8-5 in the other semifinal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

