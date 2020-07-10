NHL, NHLPA ratify plan to resume season

The NHL’s return-to-play plan and new collective bargaining agreement was approved Friday, according to multiple reports, paving the way for the season to resume.

The NHL is ready to drop the puck for the postseason.

The NHL Players’ Association and Board of Governors approved the league’s return-to-play plan Friday and also ratified a new collective bargaining agreement that will provide labor peace through the 2025-26 season, according to multiple reports.

The 24-team postseason tournament is expected to take place in Edmonton, Alberta, and Toronto.

NHL-NHLPA have ratified RTP/CBA. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 10, 2020

Las Vegas was one of 10 finalists to be selected as a hub city and appeared to be one of the front-runners throughout the vetting process. The league’s decision to pivot toward Canada coincided with a surge in new COVID-19 cases this month in Clark County, including an unknown number of casino and hotel employees.

The Golden Knights are scheduled to begin training camp Monday and will play in Edmonton. The qualifying round is set to begin Aug. 1.

The Stanley Cup will be awarded no later than Oct. 2.

