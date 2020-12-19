51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
NHL

NHL reportedly comes to agreement for 2020-21 season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2020 - 5:34 pm
 
Updated December 18, 2020 - 5:39 pm
Feb. 15, 2020, file photo. AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Feb. 15, 2020, file photo. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association reached an agreement Friday on the guidelines for the 2020-21 season, according to multiple media reports.

The executive board of the NHLPA was scheduled to hold a conference call Friday night, while the league’s Board of Governors are expected to meet this weekend. Both sides must vote to approve the protocols for a season that is tentatively scheduled to begin Jan. 13, Sportsnet and TSN reported.

The Golden Knights would begin training camp Jan. 3 and play a 56-game regular season. All the dates are subject to change.

Neither the NHL nor the players’ association has commented.

The league reportedly has yet to resolve issues with Canada’s health officials over a seven-team all-Canadian division.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada out of money to pay unemployment benefits
Nevada out of money to pay unemployment benefits
2
‘Damn you’re young,’ CCSD employee allegedly told decoy before arrest
‘Damn you’re young,’ CCSD employee allegedly told decoy before arrest
3
NHP bodycam video shows driver after crash that killed 5 cyclists
NHP bodycam video shows driver after crash that killed 5 cyclists
4
Abuse of 9-year-old girl, toddler worst ‘ever seen,’ official says
Abuse of 9-year-old girl, toddler worst ‘ever seen,’ official says
5
M Resort’s Raiders-themed restaurant slated to open early next year
M Resort’s Raiders-themed restaurant slated to open early next year
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST