NHL reportedly comes to agreement for 2020-21 season

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association reached an agreement Friday on the guidelines for the 2020-21 season, according to multiple media reports.

The executive board of the NHLPA was scheduled to hold a conference call Friday night, while the league’s Board of Governors are expected to meet this weekend. Both sides must vote to approve the protocols for a season that is tentatively scheduled to begin Jan. 13, Sportsnet and TSN reported.

The Golden Knights would begin training camp Jan. 3 and play a 56-game regular season. All the dates are subject to change.

Neither the NHL nor the players’ association has commented.

The league reportedly has yet to resolve issues with Canada’s health officials over a seven-team all-Canadian division.

