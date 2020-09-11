74°F
NHL

NHL sets dates for draft, free agency in October

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2020 - 9:20 am
 

The NHL draft will begin Oct. 6 and take place virtually over two days, the league announced Friday.

The New York Rangers own the No. 1 overall pick and are expected to select left wing Alexis Lafreniere of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The final six rounds start at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time Oct. 7.

The Golden Knights will select between the Nos. 28 and 31 picks in the first round, depending on how they finish in the postseason.

Free agency will open at 9 a.m. Pacific time Oct. 9.

The Knights’ unrestricted free agents are goaltender Robin Lehner, forward Tomas Nosek and defensemen Deryk Engelland and Jon Merrill. Forwards Nick Cousins and Chandler Stephenson are among a handful of restricted free agents.

