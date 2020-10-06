82°F
NHL

NHL star Connor McDavid tests positive for COVID-19

By The Associated Press
October 5, 2020 - 7:46 pm
 

EDMONTON, Alberta — Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has tested positive for COVID-19.

McDavid, a 23-year-old forward, is self-quarantining at home and experiencing mild symptoms, according to the Oilers.

“He will continue to be monitored and will follow all associated health protocols,” the team said Monday night in a statement.

McDavid, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, is widely considered the best player in the NHL. The captain of the Oilers had 34 goals and 63 assists in 64 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

The NHL made it through its postseason in bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton without one positive test in August and September. McDavid’s Oilers were eliminated in the opening round of the postseason in Edmonton in early August.

The league did have players test positive before the postseason. The NHL said 30 players tested positive during voluntary training in Phase 2 of its return-to-play plan earlier in the summer, while another 13 had the virus outside the Phase 2 protocol.

Two more positive tests were reported during training camp, which was considered Phase 3.

Six members of the Ottawa Senators organization tested positive for COVID-19 after the team made a trip through hard-hit California just before the league suspended its season in March.

The NHL stopped releasing the names or teams for positive tests earlier this year. However, Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews confirmed he had COVID-19 in the aftermath of published reports.

