NHL trade deadline winners and losers

Here’s who did well and who faltered before Monday’s NHL trade deadline.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) celebrates his goal with Sidney Crosby (87), who assisted on the play, during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NHL teams hardly stopped to take a breath Monday.

Before the noon PT trade deadline, clubs completed a record 32 deals. Said transactions involved a record-tying 55 players. Packed wild card standings in both conferences led to a frenzy of activity as teams tried to bolster their playoff chances.

Who came out ahead and who faltered? Here are some winners and losers from the 2020 NHL trade deadline:

Winner: Fans of the Penguins-Capitals rivalry

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals have long battled for Metropolitan Division supremacy. They appear on a collision course yet again, and Monday both parties loaded up for what could be an incredible second-round series.

The Penguins got started early by trading for Las Vegas-raised left wing Jason Zucker on Feb. 10. He’s fit in well next to Sidney Crosby with seven points points — including five goals — in nine games.

Pittsburgh didn’t stop there. It added forwards Conor Sheary and Evan Rodrigues from the Buffalo Sabres and Patrick Marleau from the San Jose Sharks. Marleau, 40, should have a great shot at his first Stanley Cup.

The Capitals would not be outdone. They added defenseman Brenden Dillon to compliment Norris Trophy-contender John Carlson. They also brought in left wing Ilya Kovalchuk from the Montreal Canadiens.

Kovalchuk, a longtime friend of fellow Russian Alexander Ovechkin, should boost the Capitals’ power play.

The additions make both contenders, who have won three of the past four Cups, even more formidable. A potential playoff matchup would be must-watch TV.

Loser: The Avalanche and their lack or urgency

The Colorado Avalanche were one of the best teams in the NHL before and after the deadline. Their plus-48 goal differential was the best in the league entering Saturday.

They could have been even better, however. The Avalanche had cap space, a stacked farm system and almost all of their draft picks entering Monday. They didn’t use them to improve their current roster in any meaningful way.

The Avalanche added a backup goaltender in Michael Hutchinson and a depth forward in Vladislav Namestnikov. That was it.

If they falter earlier than expected, it will be easy to criticize their lack of action.

Winner: “Bunch of Jerks” do bunch of deals

The Carolina Hurricanes, who are battling for a wild card spot, went all-in Monday.

They added a top-six forward in Vincent Trocheck and two defensemen in Sami Vatanen and Brady Skjei. It cost them six players and two draft picks — one of them a first rounder — but the Hurricanes sent a clear message.

They’re intent on not missing the playoffs after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Loser: Joe Thornton

Marleau will get to chase a Cup with the Penguins. His former Sharks teammate wasn’t given the same opportunity.

Joe Thornton, who has been a fixture in San Jose for parts of 15 seasons, told reporters he was willing to leave at the deadline to chase a championship. No deal for the 40-year-old center was struck.

That had to be immensely disappointing for the future Hall of Famer, who is now stuck playing out the string with the woeful Sharks.

