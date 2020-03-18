54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
NHL

NHL’s Ottawa Senators say player tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press
March 17, 2020 - 9:34 pm
 

An unidentified NHL player has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday night one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and is in isolation.

Ottawa is notifying those who came in contact with the player and have told other members of the team to monitor their health and seek advice from the medical staff.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak expected to order closure of all nonessential businesses in Nevada
Sisolak expected to order closure of all nonessential businesses in Nevada
2
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order
3
2 restaurant suppliers offer meat, cheese to Las Vegans
2 restaurant suppliers offer meat, cheese to Las Vegans
4
Las Vegas casinos: What’s open, closed, and where the layoffs are
Las Vegas casinos: What’s open, closed, and where the layoffs are
5
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A noticed is affixed to a door of the Saddledome, home of the Calgary Flames, in Calgary, Alber ...
NHL pushes back timeline to at least mid-May
By Ben Gotz and David Schoen / RJ

The NHL pushed back its timeline to return until at least mid-May, but Canada closing its borders could further complicate things.

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey g ...
Top 5 moments of the NHL season
By / RJ

Here’s some highlights of the NHL season to keep people feeling warm (or cold?) while waiting for hockey to return.