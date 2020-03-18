NHL’s Ottawa Senators say player tests positive for COVID-19

Ottawa is notifying those who came in contact with the player and have told other members of the team to monitor their health and seek advice from the medical staff.

The home rink of the Ottawa Senators, the Canadian Tire Centre, stands in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

An unidentified NHL player has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday night one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and is in isolation.

An Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The player has had mild symptoms and is in isolation. MORE: https://t.co/c0W87y7bHX pic.twitter.com/UAxLPmaf2o — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 18, 2020

Ottawa is notifying those who came in contact with the player and have told other members of the team to monitor their health and seek advice from the medical staff.