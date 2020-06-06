NHL’s Western Conference play-in series preview

The Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames are favored in the NHL’s Western Conference play-in series.

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) brings the puck up in front of Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo (25) during the second period on an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59), of Switzerland, beats St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (41) to the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 2-1. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala, center, of Switzerland, reacts after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Golden Knights are among the top four Western Conference teams that will ease back into play if the NHL season resumes.

The conference’s other remaining eight teams aren’t so lucky. They will face off in best-of-five play-in series to determine the 16-team playoff bracket, which are sure to be filled with unexpected twists and turns as players return from a monthslong break.

Seven-game series are already unpredictable, so five-game ones have the chance to get chaotic.

Who has the edge in each matchup? Here’s a quick breakdown of the Western Conference:

Byes: St. Louis, Colorado, Golden Knights, Dallas

No. 5 Edmonton (-155) vs. No. 12 Chicago

Oilers skinny: Edmonton (37-25-9), led by the NHL’s top two scorers in centers Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, narrowly missed a bye. The Oilers are strong on special teams (No. 1 power play, No. 2 penalty kill), but their depth can be exposed five-on-five.

Blackhawks skinny: Chicago (32-30-8), last in the Central Division before the shutdown, certainly wasn’t planning on a playoff run. The Blackhawks won 23 games in regulation, which ranks 23rd in the league and second-fewest among the teams returning to play.

X-factor: Experience. The Blackhawks have a playoff-tested core with three-time Stanley Cup winners Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. The Oilers are relative playoff neophytes.

Last word: Talent favors Edmonton, but its margin of error is slim in a best-of-five series.

No. 6 Nashville (-135) vs. No. 11 Arizona

Predators skinny: Nashville (35-26-8) hasn’t met expectations this season. Forwards have underwhelmed. Goaltenders have disappointed. Top-pair defensemen Roman Josi (a Norris Trophy contender) and Ryan Ellis pretty much have saved the team.

Coyotes skinny: Arizona (33-29-8) also hasn’t lived up to expectations. Its defense is impressive, but its lightweight offense (23rd in goals per game) has held the team back. Forward additions Phil Kessel and Taylor Hall haven’t lifted the Coyotes above mediocrity.

X-factor: Goaltending. Arizona got only 29 starts from primary goalie Darcy Kuemper because of injury, but they were outstanding. He has a .928 save percentage and 2.22 goals-against average.

Last word: Both teams have warts. It’s just a matter of who can cover them up best.

No. 7 Vancouver (-135) vs. No. 10 Minnesota

Canucks skinny: Up-and-coming Vancouver (36-27-6) is a high-flying outfit prone to exciting games. The Canucks can score (No. 8 in goals per game), but their already suspect defense fell off once the calendar flipped (No. 29 in goals allowed per game in 2020).

Wild skinny: Minnesota (35-27-7) has an excellent blue line, some decent forwards and questionable goaltending. Its team save percentage (.897) is third-worst in the NHL. The Wild were hot before the pause, though, as right wing Kevin Fiala blossomed into a star with 26 points in his last 18 games.

X-factor: Kirill Kaprizov. The 23-year-old Russian wing is the Wild’s No. 1 prospect and out of contract in the Kontinental Hockey League. Normally, he would be eligible to sign an entry-level deal and play in the postseason, but the league isn’t allowing that this season. The NHL Players’ Association is expected to challenge that.

Last word: The Wild need decent performances in net to have a chance. Otherwise, the Canucks have the firepower to light them up.

No. 8 Calgary (-125) vs. No. 9 Winnipeg

Flames skinny: Calgary (36-27-7), last season’s Pacific Division champion, started out shaky but found its rhythm under interim coach Geoff Ward. The Flames are ninth in the NHL in points percentage since he took over in November, best among Western Conference play-in teams.

Jets skinny: Winnipeg (37-28-6) has some of the league’s best top-end talent. It also has some of the worst depth. The Jets’ blue line and bottom-six have struggled all season. It’s why they had the Vezina Trophy favorite (Connor Hellebuyck) in goal and were still on the playoff bubble.

X-factor: Goaltending. This is a huge mismatch on paper, as Hellebuyck outclasses Flames primary starter David Rittich. Calgary benched Rittich last postseason in favor of then-37-year-old Mike Smith.

Last word: If Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice leans on his stars, this series could get interesting. But the Flames’ lineup should be better most nights.

