Start of NHL season ‘a work in progress,’ Bettman says

Speaking during a virtual conference, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said next season will be “influenced largely by medical experts.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, during a news conference in Seattle. Bettman said the NHL has promised Seattle it will host the hockey All-Star Game within its first seven seasons. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The NHL’s targeted Jan. 1 start date for the 2020-21 season remains “a work in progress,” commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday in his first public comments since October.

Speaking at the Sports Business Journal’s “Dealmakers in Sport” virtual conference, Bettman noted next season will be “influenced largely by medical experts” as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the U.S. and Canada.

“COVID is going through a second wave, which could be worse than the first wave,” Bettman said. “Between Thanksgiving and the aftermath, and what they think is going to happen at Christmas and the aftermath, we are taking our time and making sure that as we look for ways to move forward, we are focused on health and safety and doing the right things.”

Bettman also bristled at the suggestion that league owners want to renegotiate the extension to the collective bargaining agreement through 2025-26 that was ratified in July.

Missed our #SBJDM conversation with #NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman? Check out the full interview below, where he talks the Edmonton & Toronto bubbles, the upcoming NHL season and more. Free to watch: https://t.co/829iYtk2FN — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) December 2, 2020

But owners are asking for an additional 16 percent in deferred salary and increased escrow limits in the final three years of the CBA to help cover the projected loss of hockey-related revenue.

The owners’ request, which the players view as a renegotiation request, did not go over well with the membership of the NHL Players’ Association.

The NHLPA did not comment on Bettman’s remarks Wednesday.

The CBA contains language that prevents owners from engaging in a lockout or players from striking.

“We’ve been absolutely unequivocal with the players that we are not trying to renegotiate,” Bettman said. “There will be stresses on the system and we’ve had discussions about what those stresses are and how they might be dealt with, but we’re not trying to say, ‘You must do X, Y and Z.’ We’re trying to look for ways to continue to work together.

“I know it’s being portrayed as something else. It’s unfortunate and it’s inaccurate. At the end of the day if the system gets stressed, it’s going to be stressed for both of us.”

According to the terms of the CBA that was agreed to ahead of the completion of the 2019-20 season, players agreed to receive 72 percent of their contracts for 2020-21.

The NHL has not announced a format for next season but is expected to play a reduced schedule. It remains to be determined whether games will take place in home arenas or a bubble and whether fans can attend.

With the border between the U.S. and Canada closed to nonessential travel, an all-Canadian division is expected to be temporarily created.

“What we’re focused on is trying to get through the 2020-21 season so we can be back in position for 2021-22 for normalcy,” Bettman said. “We’re hopeful and optimistic that we can return to normalcy by the time we get to ’21-22.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.