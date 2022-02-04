Test your NHL All-Star Game knowledge with this quiz
Take this quiz to test your knowledge of the NHL All-Star Game.
The NHL All-Star Game started out as a benefit for the families of former stars before the first annual game took place in 1947.
The league’s all-stars defeated the defending Stanley Cup champion Maple Leafs 4-3 on Oct. 13, 1947, at Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens.
Since then, there have been numerous format changes to the game, including a switch in 2016 to the current 3-on-3 tournament.
Have you been able to keep up with it all? Take this 14-question quiz to test your knowledge of the NHL All-Star Game:
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.