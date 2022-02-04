Test your NHL All-Star Game knowledge with this quiz

Take this quiz to test your knowledge of the NHL All-Star Game.

T-Mobile Arena stands in Las Vegas before an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. The arena is the site for this year's NHL All-Star game. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The NHL All-Star Game started out as a benefit for the families of former stars before the first annual game took place in 1947.

The league’s all-stars defeated the defending Stanley Cup champion Maple Leafs 4-3 on Oct. 13, 1947, at Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens.

Since then, there have been numerous format changes to the game, including a switch in 2016 to the current 3-on-3 tournament.

Have you been able to keep up with it all? Take this 14-question quiz to test your knowledge of the NHL All-Star Game:

<a href="https://lasvegasrj.survey.fm/asg-quiz">View Survey</a>

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.