Underachieving Nashville Predators adjusting to new coach

Nashville coach John Hynes has stressed the mental aspects of hockey to his players rather than systems, hoping that approach gets the team back into the playoff race.

New Jersey Devils left wing Nikita Gusev (97), of Russia, and Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, go after the puck as Forsberg falls to the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59), of Switzerland, shoots during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Nashville Predators' Roman Josi, left, celebrates with Ryan Ellis after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Predators won 8-3. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes, upper left, leans in to his players during a timeout in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Newark, N.J. From front left to right, are: Predators right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33), center Kyle Turris and left wing Filip Forsberg. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Saying the Nashville Predators have been plodding along this season is putting it kindly.

The two-time defending Central Division champions easily have been one of the NHL’s more disappointing teams. They’ve languished outside the playoff picture most of the season despite their impressive core.

They still carry hope, however, that they can turn things around under new coach John Hynes.

Hynes, hired Jan. 7, has stressed the mental aspects of hockey to his players rather than systems. He hopes that gets a talented group to will itself back into the race. He needs his messages to sink in quickly, though, with two-plus months remaining in the regular season.

“Most parts of the game and on the ice really (we’ve) bought in effortwise,” left wing Filip Forsberg said. “That’s what it’s going to take.”

The Predators should be better than their 24-19-7 record entering Saturday’s home game against the Golden Knights.

Their 120-98 5-on-5 goal differential and strong possession numbers show their skill. Captain Roman Josi is a Norris Trophy contender. Defenseman Ryan Ellis has been almost as good when healthy.

Nashville’s talented pieces just have never seemed to click at the same time. The goaltending tandem of Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros has struggled. Center Matt Duchene hasn’t played to expectations since signing an eight-year contract in July.

The Predators had only one winning streak longer than two games entering Saturday. No wonder Hynes felt the need to coach up his team’s fortitude.

“You’re not going to go through a perfect game,” he said. “You’re not always going to be in the driver’s seat in the game. But it’s understanding that playing the game the right way, pushing back at the right time, it’s essential. You can’t drift off what your game plan is, what your identity is. Those times, it has to be stronger.”

The Predators are showing signs of strength under Hynes. Their power play, which ranked 23rd in the league at 16.8 percent when he was hired, is scoring at a 20 percent clip under him. Forsberg is on a tear with nine points in his past nine games.

“When he’s scoring, the team is a lot more successful,” Josi said.

The team also put its mental toughness to the test in a road back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Predators trailed twice against the Capitals, the NHL’s points leader, but rallied to win. They trailed three times the next night against the Devils but won in a shootout.

It was just four points, but it was a start. And the Predators still think their game can take off from there.

“(Hynes) has brought some new mindsets to the team,” Forsberg said. “I think everyone has bought in so far.”

Brind’Amour on byes

Count Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour among those who don’t like the NHL’s revised bye week format. Starting last season, the league gave teams a bye either before or after the All-Star break rather than spreading them throughout the season.

Thus, players — minus the ones in the All-Star Game — get one long break instead of two shorter ones.

“The break in general is too long,” Brind’Amour said. “I don’t know why the players would even want to have a 10-day or nine-day break. I think they’d rather have two four-day breaks at different times. There’s a lot of rust and a lot of other things that I think creep in when you’re out this long.”

