What to know about NHL All-Star Weekend

A guide to NHL All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena and the Strip and the ancillary events.

Hockey players are introduced before the Skills Competition, part of the NHL All-Star weekend, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New York Islanders Matthew Barzal skates during the Skills Competition fastest skater contest, part of the NHL All-Star weekend, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in St. Louis. Barzal won the event. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Golden Knights fans welcome Rangers right wing Ryan Reaves (75), a former Golden Knight, back to T-Mobile Arena during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (50) celebrates after winning the Skills Competition save streak competition, part of the NHL hockey All-Star weekend, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) takes a shot on goal during the third period of a NHL hockey game against the Flyers on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer watch his players during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) smiles in between the action next to left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and defenseman Alec Martinez (23) in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Kraken on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A guide to NHL All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena and the Strip and the ancillary events.

When and where

Noon Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The format is a three-game three-on-three tournament.

TV info

KTNV-13 will broadcast the game, which also will be streamed on ESPN+.

Tickets

Axs.com from $252.

Other events

Fan Fair: 3-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall

NHL All-Star Skills: 4:30 p.m. Friday, T-Mobile Arena, Strip (ESPN)

Fan Fair highlights

— Mascot Showdown: The league’s mascots compete against one another Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

— NHL All-Star Skills Zone: Fans can see if their hockey skills measure up.

— Autograph stage: NHL alumni will be on hand to lend their John Hancocks.

— All-Star Drop Trailer: The 20-foot trailer has two 60-inch TVs and an oversized air hockey table.

— Fan Zone: Air and bubble hockey games with a DJ in the background.

— ESPN+ Locker Room: Fans get a chance to see their names on All-Star jerseys.

— NHL All-Star Official Merchandise Shop: The name says it all.

— Sports Kids Zone: Lots of activities for younger fans.

— Hockey Hall of Fame: See the NHL’s trophy case and other artifacts from the league’s history.

— Black Hockey History Tour: Learn how these trailblazers impacted the sport.

— NHL Street: More than 300 local boys and girls will compete in 20-minute street- and ball-hockey games.

— Stanley Cup Display: Take a photo with arguably the most famous trophy in North American professional sports.

— Golden Knights: The hometown team also will have a presence.

NHL All-Star Skills events

T-Mobile Arena

Fastest skater: One sprint around the rink to determine who’s the fastest.

Accuracy shooting: It’s not enough to put the puck in the net; players have to hit specific targets.

Hardest shot: The name speaks for itself.

Save streak: This is about the highest number of consecutive saves, with total saves as the tiebreaker.

Breakaway challenge: Skaters show their shot creativity.

Bellagio

Fountain Face-Off: Shooters gets five attempts at targets in the fountain.

Las Vegas Boulevard

21 in ’22: In a definite Las Vegas twist, players shoot at 52 oversized playing cards hoping for blackjack.

Golden Knights in the game

LW Jonathan Marchessault

RW Mark Stone

D Alex Pietrangelo

Coach Pete DeBoer

Captains

Pacific Division, C Connor McDavid, Oilers — Has finished first or second in scoring every season since 2016-17.

Central Division, C Joe Pavelski, Stars — Second to Brett Hull in career playoff goals for an American-born player.

Atlantic Division, C Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs — Had a 10-game goal streak this season in road games, one off the NHL record.

Metropolitan Division, LW Alex Ovechkin, Capitals — One of the NHL’s all-time top scorers, he is the record holder for most power-play goals.