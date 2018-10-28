North Dakota clips rival Minnesota before rowdy hockey crowd

The Fighting Hawks edged the archrival Gophers 3-1 before a sellout crowd comprised of mostly North Dakota supporters on hand to support the de facto home team in the annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame game.

Minnesota Golden Gophers goaltender Mat Robson (40) defends his goal on his back as North Dakota Fighting Hawks players looks for the rebound during the second period of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Richard Brian Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

North Dakota Fighting Hawks forward Joel Janatuinen (25) passes the puck as Minnesota Golden Gophers defenseman Sam Rossini (28) defends during the first period of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Darian Romanko (26) controls the puck as North Dakota Fighting Hawks defenseman Gabe Bast (2) and forward Grant Mismash (16) defend during the first period of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Richard Brian Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Brent Gates Jr. (10) celebrates his goal against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks during the second period of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Richard Brian Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

North Dakota Fighting Hawks forward Mark Senden (19) gets checked by Minnesota Golden Gophers defenseman Jack Sadek (2) during the second period of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Richard Brian Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks celebrate a third period goal by defenseman Colton Poolman (6) during the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game against Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Richard Brian Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Minnesota Golden Gophers defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf (20) controls the puck as North Dakota Fighting Hawks forward Dixon Bowen (9) defends during the second period of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Richard Brian Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

North Dakota Fighting Hawks defenseman Colton Poolman (6) celebrates his second period goal against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Richard Brian Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

North Dakota Fighting Hawks forward Nick Jones (8) and Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Garrett Wait (14) vie for the puck during the second period of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Richard Brian Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks celebrate a third period goal by defenseman Colton Poolman (6) during the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game against Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Richard Brian Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

An ocean of green enveloped Orleans Arena on Saturday night. Check that, an ocean of people dressed in green shirts and jerseys — a la the University of North Dakota and its 17th-ranked hockey team.

They tailgated outside all afternoon before the annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game. They packed the stands, joining together to illuminate the venue with a greenish glow. They showered the Fighting Hawks with their raucous, signature chants and cheers while rooting against the archrival Minnesota Gophers for the better part of 3½ hours.

And when they heard the final horn sound at about 10:05 p.m., they were even louder in celebration of the victory they traveled so far to be a part of.

The Fighting Hawks edged the Gophers 3-1 before a sellout crowd comprised of North Dakota supporters on hand to support the de facto home team.

Junior defenseman and team captain Colton Poolman scored two goals for North Dakota, including the game winner from the slot 10:14 into the third period.

Joel Janatuinen tacked on an empty-netter in the final minute.

North Dakota and Minnesota, formerly of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, have been playing for 70-plus years in one of the fiercest rivalries in college hockey. The old league disbanded in 2013, but the two continue to meet in nonconference play.

Gophers forward Brent Gates turned a 5-on-3 edge into a 1-0 lead by converting from point-blank range 4:01 into the second period. But the Fighting Hawks responded with Poolman’s first goal at the 14:11 mark — a strike from the top of the right circle.

Minnesota pressured the Fighting Hawks in the second and third periods, but North Dakota’s defense stood tall against a powerful offense, holding the Gophers to 21 shots. And setting the stage for Poolman’s heroics.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.