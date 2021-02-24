63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Sports

North Las Vegas officials call for resumption of school sports

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2021 - 9:33 am
 
Updated February 24, 2021 - 10:25 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officials from North Las Vegas held a news briefing Wednesday to call on the Clark County School District to resume school sports.

North Las Vegas City Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, City Manager Ryann Juden and Police Chief Pamela Ojeda spoke at the briefing at Desert Horizons Park.

The trio argued that while kids are competing in school sports in many other states, North Las Vegas children who cannot participate in club sports and on traveling teams are missing out on opportunities to earn scholarships and interact with their peers.

Gov. Steve Sisolak last week lifted his ban on full-contact high school sports, clearing the way for football to be played in the state this spring.

Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association executive director Bart Thompson said at the time that the Clark County School District is the only one of 17 school districts in the state that has opted out of the fall season.

School district Superintendent Jesus Jara said this week he wants to resume sports as soon as it is safe to do so. But he said any plan to do so would also need to offer performing arts and other activities alongside sports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
New owners landed Drew Las Vegas through ‘deed in lieu’
New owners landed Drew Las Vegas through ‘deed in lieu’
2
Nevada drivers sue insurance companies over pandemic rates
Nevada drivers sue insurance companies over pandemic rates
3
1 dead after attempted carjacking in Henderson
1 dead after attempted carjacking in Henderson
4
Downtown Las Vegas Greyhound bus station closed after nearly 50 years
Downtown Las Vegas Greyhound bus station closed after nearly 50 years
5
Fry’s Electronics closing all stores, including Las Vegas location
Fry’s Electronics closing all stores, including Las Vegas location
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More