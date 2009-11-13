Northwest League churning out talent

Moses Morgan, Ben Vozzola and Chris McCall are used to tough assignments on the basketball court. And the star Northwest League guards wouldn’t have it any other way.

The NCAA early signing period for most sports began Wednesday and will end Nov. 18. For the second consecutive year, the Northwest is garnering national attention for its star-studded backcourts.

Centennial’s Vozzola signed with San Diego on Wednesday, Palo Verde’s Morgan plans to ink with DePaul on Friday, and Cheyenne’s McCall intends to sign with Montana State by next week.

“It’s above any other league in Las Vegas,” Vozzola said. “We have tough teams in our league.

“That just makes us better. I always want to play against the best competition; they’ll get me ready for college.”

Last year, Cheyenne’s Elijah Johnson (Kansas) and Mojave’s Anthony Marshall (UNLV) signed in November, and Cheyenne’s Demetric Williams (Wichita State) inked in April.

Morgan pointed to the Division I talent the league is churning out as a sign of things to come.

“I think we’re the best league in Las Vegas,” he said. “Just seeing (Vozzola and McCall) sign shows that Las Vegas talent is rising.”

McCall, who is poised to become Cheyenne’s third Division I signee in the past two years, said playing alongside Johnson and Williams was integral in his development.

“Both of them played parts as far as me growing and developing,” he said. “Both are very talented, and I learned a lot from them, mentally and physically.”

Findlay Prep forward Tristan Thompson (Texas) and Bishop Gorman guard Anson Winder (Brigham Young) also signed Wednesday.

Rivals.com ranks the 6-foot-9-inch Thompson, who committed to Texas in March 2008, as the No. 17 overall prospect.

“He’s very versatile,” Findlay Prep coach Michael Peck said of Thompson. “He’s really developed good ball skills. He’ll play on the perimeter some for us this year.”

Peck said Findlay Prep seniors Cory Joseph and Godwin Okonji don’t intend to sign during the early period.

Joseph, a guard ranked seventh overall by Rivals.com, has made official recruiting visits to Texas, Connecticut, Villanova and Minnesota. Peck said Joseph “might entertain” a visit to UNLV. Okonji, a power forward, has taken trips to New Mexico and Hawaii.

The regular signing period runs April 14 to May 19.

The headlining girls signing Wednesday was Gorman guard Aaryn Ellenberg, who chose Oklahoma. Ellenberg, who is ranked the No. 49 overall prospect in the ESPNU HoopGurlz 100, picked the Sooners over Arizona State, Baylor, California, Connecticut and others.

“It was a big relief,” Ellenberg said. “I’ve been waiting for a while to make it official. I was pretty sure what I wanted.”

