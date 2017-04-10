Northwestern University rower missing after falling overboard during practice

Close up of a men's rowing team. (Thinkstock)

CHICAGO — Authorities were searching a channel in a north Chicago suburb on Monday for a Northwestern University rower who fell overboard during morning practice, officials said.

The men’s team was practicing in the North Shore Channel near the Northwestern campus when a rower fell into the water, Alan Cubbage, vice president for university relations, said in a statement.

A coach was accompanying the rowers in a separate boat and another member of the team went into the water in an effort to rescue the rower, Cubbage said.

Several law enforcement and fire department agencies are taking part in the search for the missing rower, who has not been identified, Jason Bradley, a spokesman for the Illinois State Police said.

The rower was not wearing a life jacket, local NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV reported, citing Cubbage.

Crew is a club sport at Northwestern, a private university with about 21,000 students in Evanston, Illinois. The team was founded in 1981, according to the team’s website.