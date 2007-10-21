‘Ocho Cinco’ and Co. poised for breakout game

2180614

A sorry season for the Cincinnati Bengals has done the impossible and put a muzzle on Chad Johnson, who doubles as a wide receiver and stand-up comic.

Johnson puts a lot of planning into his touchdown celebrations, but after five games, “Ocho Cinco” has had only three opportunities to clown around in the end zone. He must be starving for attention.

While the spotlight is fixed on wideouts Randy Moss and Terrell Owens, who star for contending teams in New England and Dallas, respectively, Johnson quietly is waiting for his chance to shine.

The only thing Cincinnati is contending for is the right to be called the NFL’s most disappointing team.

But this should be Johnson’s week. The Bengals, 1-4 and buried at the bottom of the AFC North, are overdue for a breakout performance.

The New York Jets, who rank 28th in the league in total defense, provide the perfect opportunity for Johnson and his quarterback, Carson Palmer, to get reacquainted on Sunday.

At 1-5 straight up and 1-4-1 against the spread, the Jets are hopeless. Aside from getting Patriots coach Bill Belichick busted for spy tactics, the Jets have accomplished nothing.

It’s only a matter of time before quarterback Chad Pennington is benched for Kellen Clemens, but that won’t solve all the Jets’ problems. Their defense has come up with just six sacks and four interceptions in six games.

The Bengals are just as bad on defense, but the difference is their offense ranks in the top 10 in most categories and averages 25.2 points per game.

Palmer is primed for a big game. He will have more time to throw against the Jets’ invisible pass rush, and with Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh running free through the secondary, expect celebrating from Cincinnati.

The Bengals, in desperate need of a win, are a good bet to cover as 6-point home favorites.

Four more plays for Week 7 (home team in CAPS):

• BILLS (+3) over Ravens — Baltimore’s offense again is drawing comparisons to watching grass grow and paint dry. The Ravens, 1-5 against the spread, closely resemble a soccer team by playing defense and relying on kicker Matt Stover (18 field goals) for scoring.

Buffalo has covered its past two games as a home underdog and has a better shot to win with rookie Trent Edwards at quarterback.

• Chiefs (+3) over RAIDERS — Oakland’s Daunte Culpepper is establishing himself as one of the league’s worst quarterbacks. Culpepper, 3-18 against the spread in his past 21 games as a starter, threw two interceptions and was sacked six times last week in a loss at San Diego.

Kansas City running back Larry Johnson should top 100 yards against a Raiders run defense allowing 144.8 yards per game. The Chiefs have won eight straight in the series.

• Bears (+5) over EAGLES — Donovan McNabb has had only one good game for Philadelphia, which has scored 16 points or fewer in four of five games.

Chicago’s offense has improved with Brian Griese behind center, and the Bears’ once-proud defense is eager to bounce back after getting embarrassed in last week’s loss to Minnesota.

• Steelers (-31/2) over BRONCOS — Remember when Denver was almost unbeatable at home? The Broncos are 1-11 against the spread in their past 12 at home and 0-5 against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh has the NFL’s No. 1 defense and is healthy after a bye week.

Last week: 3-1-1 against the spread

Season: 13-13-4

