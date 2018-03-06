1st male athlete files lawsuit against Nassar alleging sexual abuse

A University of Michigan freshman gymnast is believed to be the first man to file a lawsuit alleging he was sexually abused by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

LANSING, Mich. — A University of Michigan freshman gymnast is believed to be the first man to file a lawsuit alleging he was sexually abused by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Jacob Moore was named as a plaintiff Wednesday in a federal suit filed by hundreds of women and girls against Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and others. Nassar is in prison for molesting gymnasts and others under the guise of treatment and for possessing child pornography.

Moore says he trained at Twistars, an elite Lansing-area gymnastics gym, from 2001 through 2015. He says Nassar treated him multiple times.

Moore says Nassar treated him in April 2016 for shoulder pain by administering acupuncture in and around his genitalia after pulling down Moore’s pants in front of a female gymnast who was a minor. Moore describes Nassar’s conduct as an assault performed for Nassar’s sexual pleasure.

Moore’s lawyer Tom Waun says he believes Moore is the first boy or man to sue Nassar.

Kyle Moore’s sister, Kamerin, a former U.S. national team member who also is suing, talked about Nassar’s treatment of her brother at a sentencing hearing in January.