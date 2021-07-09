113°F
Olympics

3 USA Basketball Select Team players test positive for COVID

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2021 - 5:04 pm
 
People train during the first day of USA Basketball practice, ahead of the OIympics, at Mendenh ...
People train during the first day of USA Basketball practice, ahead of the OIympics, at Mendenhall Center at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Three USA Basketball Men’s Select Team players are out of training camp in Las Vegas after testing positive for COVID-19, according to head coach Greg Popovich.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that three players, Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks and Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington of the Charlotte Hornets, a product of Finley Prep, were out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Popovich said Thursday that he could not confirm which players had tested positive. Windhorst also reported that all three players were away from the Olympic team at practice today at UNLV.

The three are members of the Select Team, which practices with Team USA’s main Olympic basketball squad. Popovich said the COVID-19 outbreak was confined to those three players and that there are no additional issues or positive tests.

The men’s Olympic basketball team is in Las Vegas from July 6 to 19 and playing exhibition games at Michelob Ultra Arena to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

The Olympic team will compete against Nigeria, Australia, Argentina and Spain in exhibition contests in Las Vegas. The team will face France on July 25 in its first game of the Olympics tournament.

Contact Dylan Svoboda at dsvoboda@reviewjournal.com. Follow @dylanksvoboda on Twitter.

