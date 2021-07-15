Bradley Beal to miss Olympics; Las Vegas exhibition may be canceled

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal won’t play for the U.S. in the Olympics because of health and safety protocols, and Friday’s game against Australia might be canceled.

USA's Bradley Beal (4) brings the ball up court during the second half of an exhibition basketball game against Argentina ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

USA's Bradley Beal (4) shoots against Argentina during the first half of an exhibition basketball game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

USA's Bradley Beal (4) shoots around Argentina's Marcos Delia (12) during the second half of an exhibition basketball game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal won’t play for the U.S. men’s national team in the Tokyo Olympics because of health and safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic, USA Basketball announced Thursday.

Teammate Jerami Grant is also in the health and safety protocols “out of an abundance of caution,” USA Basketball said.

As a result, Team USA’s exhibition game against Australia at 3 p.m. Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena might be canceled, according to ESPN. The Americans’ exhibition schedule concludes Sunday against Spain.

Beal, a first-time Olympian, started the first three exhibition games in Las Vegas, averaging 10.3 points in 29 minutes per game. The U.S. lost two of the three games.

U.S. coach Gregg Popovich sympathized with Beal on Thursday.

“I’m dying for (Beal). We all are,” Popovich said. “Since he was a little kid, this has been a dream of his, and he was playing great. … It’s devastating.”

USA Basketball hopes to pick a replacement for Beal on Thursday, according to ESPN. Popovich said conditioning would be a factor in determining a replacement with little time to prepare for the Olympics.

