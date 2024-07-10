Clippers star leaves Team USA before exhibition at T-Mobile Arena

Team USA is down a star after one player left the Olympic roster due to injury Wednesday before an exhibition against Canada at T-Mobile Arena.

FILE -Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard plays during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Philadelphia.

Kawhi Leonard will not play for Team USA in the Olympics after all.

The Clippers star participated in the first four days of the team’s training camp in Las Vegas, but he was taken off the roster hours before an exhibition game against Canada on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Celtics guard Derrick White is expected to be Leonard’s replacement. White will be the third member of the NBA champion Boston Celtics on Team USA, along with Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday.

Leonard, who was set to make his Olympic debut, was battling a sore knee that impacted him late in the NBA season. He said Tuesday he planned to play in the exhibition, but the team’s plans changed.

USA Basketball’s statement announcing the decision implied the Clippers played a role in shutting Leonard down.

“Kawhi has been ramping up for the Olympics over the last several weeks and had a few strong practices in Las Vegas. He felt ready to compete,” the statement said. “However, he respects that USA Basketball and the Clippers determined it’s in his best interest to spend the remainder of the summer preparing for the upcoming season rather than participating in the Olympic Games in Paris.”

Clippers coach Ty Lue is an assistant on the Team USA coaching staff.

