Olympics

Faith Lutheran grad Bowen Becker heading to Tokyo Olympics

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2021 - 9:07 pm
 
Palo Verde senior Bowen Becker, 17, center, puts on his goggles during practice at Pavilion Cen ...
Palo Verde senior Bowen Becker, 17, center, puts on his goggles during practice at Pavilion Center Pool Wednesday, March 11, 2015, in Las Vegas. The freestyle sprinter is committed to the University of Minnesota. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran High School graduate Bowen Becker will compete for the U.S. Olympic men’s swimming team in Tokyo as a member of the 4×100-meter freestyle relay.

Although failing Sunday to qualify for Team USA in the 50 freestyle, where he finished fourth in 21.78 seconds, Becker, 23, secured his ticket for the Olympic Games as a result of another final which had taken place three days earlier — the men’s 100 freestyle.

In that event, Becker touched the wall fifth in a personal-best time of 48.22, just missing the automatic qualifying bid for both the individual and relay events. In order for Becker to join the U.S. squad as a member of the relay team, there would need to occur a specific number of “doubles” in the men’s events at the trials.

A double occurs whenever a swimmer, who has already earned an automatic bid in an event, earns an automatic bid in a second event. In order for Team USA to have the Olympic roster space available to bring a fifth swimmer for the relay, there would need to be at least seven doubles throughout the trials.

By the end of Sunday’s competition, the U.S. had reached 10 doubles, securing Becker his first spot on an Olympic roster.

In addition to Faith Lutheran High, Becker also swam locally for the Sandpipers youth team. He is a University of Minnesota product and three-time NCAA All-American.

Also these Las Vegas area swimmers previously qualified for Olympic spots:

— Katie Grimes, Sandpipers of Nevada. The 15-year-old in a field that included Sandpipers teammates Bella Sims and Erica Sullivan qualified Saturday in the 800 free at the swimming trials.

— Bella Sims, Sandpipers of Nevada. Likely made a swim relay after finishing fifth in the 200 free on Wednesday.

— Erica Sullivan, Palo Verde. Made the U.S. swim team in the 1,500 free.

