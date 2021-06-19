110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Olympics

Gorman’s Inbee Park’s surge puts Olympics repeat in her sights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2021 - 12:08 pm
 
Inbee Park tees off from the 13th hole during the second round of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match P ...
Inbee Park tees off from the 13th hole during the second round of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Inbee Park, foreground, lines up a putt on the 15th green during the fourth round of the Bank ...
Inbee Park, foreground, lines up a putt on the 15th green during the fourth round of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, Saturday, May 29, 2021, as her competitor Sophia Popov looks on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Inbee Park of South Korea, hits from the bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the ...
Inbee Park of South Korea, hits from the bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. Park won the gold medal. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Inbee Park lines up a putt shot at the 12th hole during the first round of the Bank of Hope LPG ...
Inbee Park lines up a putt shot at the 12th hole during the first round of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Inbee Park heads to the 13th hole during the first round of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at ...
Inbee Park heads to the 13th hole during the first round of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Inbee Park of South Korea, tees on the 17th hole during the second round of the women's golf ev ...
Inbee Park of South Korea, tees on the 17th hole during the second round of the women's golf event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Inbee Park of South Korea, holds up her gold medal after the final round of the women's golf ev ...
Inbee Park of South Korea, holds up her gold medal after the final round of the women's golf event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

As the LPGA Tour reached the latter stages of its season last year, Inbee Park’s chances of making the South Korean Olympic team were uncertain.

But the prospect of trying to repeat her gold medal performance while representing South Korea in the 2016 Olympic Games kept the 32-year-old going.

Now Park, who went to Bishop Gorman High School and lives in Las Vegas, is heavily in the mix to make the Olympics thanks to a strong set of performances.

“We were so unsure of how the Olympics was going to go earlier in the year,” said Park, the 2013 LPGA player of the year. “But probably starting (a) couple months ago, I started thinking that probably we’re going to be playing in the Olympics, and I might be playing in the Olympics, so, yeah, the thoughts have been definitely coming in.”

Four others from her home country were ranked ahead of Park in the Rolex World Rankings last October when she began to play again, and each nation is allowed up to four competitors. She then finished in the top 10 six times, including second twice, before taking off for three months.

Park then returned to the tour and won the Kia Classic on March 28 in Carlsbad, California, the first of six top-10 finishes in seven events. That included tying for ninth at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play on May 30 at Las Vegas’ Shadow Creek and tying for seventh a week later at the U.S. Women’s Open at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

That run of success elevated Park to second in the standings, sandwiched by countrywomen Jin Young Ko and Sei Young Kim. The team will officially be named June 28 when qualifying ends. The Toyko Games begin July 23. The Olympics were delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chance to repeat what she did in Rio de Janeiro five years ago is something that has stayed with Park. She inspired her nation, with the TV broadcast drew record ratings despite the tournament not ending until 2:08 a.m. Seoul time.

Her performance was prime-time worthy. Park won by five shots, shooting a 5-under 66 in the final round.

“(The) Olympics is definitely the top accomplishment that I have in my career,” Park said. “It’s just very unique. I mean I have seven major wins but only one Olympic gold medal. That really just makes the difference.”

Park, however, plays with a heavy heart as she tries to get back to that stage.

Her grandfather, BJ Park, died last month at 78 after four years of battling cerebral palsy. He was a major inspiration for her golf career.

“He really loved me and really loved me playing golf. He’s the one who got me into this game,” Park said.

She was able to return to South Korea before his death to say her goodbyes. “That’s really the saddest thing I’ve ever had to do,” she said. “But he’s gone to a good place. He’ll be watching me from the sky from heaven.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Henderson home breaks 2021 record with $14.69M price tag
Henderson home breaks 2021 record with $14.69M price tag
2
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
3
How much danger is Damon Arnette in? Raiders fans have questions
How much danger is Damon Arnette in? Raiders fans have questions
4
Marc-Andre Fleury’s misplay costs Golden Knights in Game 3 loss
Marc-Andre Fleury’s misplay costs Golden Knights in Game 3 loss
5
$217K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at off-Strip casino
$217K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at off-Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Feb. 23, 2014, file photo the Russian national flag, right, flies after it is hoisted n ...
Ban slapped on Russia for 2 Olympics, world championships
By Graham Dunbar The Associated Press

Russia was banned Thursday from using its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years.

Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto attends a news conference after a Tokyo 2020 E ...
Tokyo Olympics now set for July 23-Aug. 8, 2021
By Stephen Wade The Associated Press

Tokyo organizers said Monday the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021 — almost exactly one year after the games were due to start.

The Olympic rings are pictured at the entrance of the IOC, International Olympic Committee head ...
Summer Olympics postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
By Eddie Pells, Stephen Wade and Mari Yamaguchi The Associated Press

The International Olympic Committee said the Tokyo Games “must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020, but not later than summer 2021.”