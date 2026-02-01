49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Olympics

Here are the athletes with ties to Nevada heading to the Winter Olympics

UNLV running back Shaquille Murray-Lawrence is brought down by Nevada defensive back Kendall Jo ...
UNLV running back Shaquille Murray-Lawrence is brought down by Nevada defensive back Kendall Johnson during their game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014 at Sam Boyd Stadium. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics is seen on F ...
‘It was fun’: Before Olympics, Bruce Cassidy reflects on playing days in Italy
United States' Jack Eichel (9) takes a shot as Canada's Thomas Harley (48) defends du ...
Here are the Golden Knights heading to the Winter Olympics
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, left, holds the official Olympic flag, next to LA28 chairman Case ...
How to register for a chance to buy tickets to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) is hooked by Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) ...
Knights captain Mark Stone’s Olympic dreams felt like a long shot
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2026 - 6:00 am
 

Listings include hometown, club, college, birthdate and past Olympic teams:

Bobsled

Men

Shaquille Murray-Lawrence (Scarborough, Ont; Team Canada; UNLV; Oct. 30, 1993; 2022)

Women

Kaysha Love (Herriman, UT; Team USA; UNLV; Sept. 24, 1997; 2022)

Azaria Hill (Santa Clarita, Calif; Team USA; UNLV; 1998)

Alpine skiing

Men

Bryce Bennett (Tahoe City, Calif.; Team Palisades Tahoe; 7/14/1992; 2018, 2022)

Women

Keely Cashman (Strawberry, Calif; Team Palisades Tahoe; Montana State; 4/4/1999; 2022)

AJ Hurt (Carnelian Bay, Calif; Team Palisades Tahoe; Dartmouth; 12/5/2000; 2022)

Nina O’Brien (Denver; Burke Mountain Academy/Team Palisades Tahoe; Dartmouth; 11/29/1997; 2022)

Cross country

Men

James “JC” Schoonmaker (Lake Tahoe; Alaska Pacific; University of Alaska Anchorage; 8/12/2000; 2022)

Free ski

Women’s halfpipe

Kate Gray (Crowley Lake, Calif; Mammoth Mountain Freeski Team; 6/29/2006)

Abby Winterberger (Truckee; Olympic Valley Freestyle Freeride Team; 5/1/2010)

Snowboard

Men’s halfpipe

Alessandro Barbieri (Portland, Ore.; Tahoe Select Snowboard Team; 10/5/2008)

Women’s halfpipe

Bea Kim (Palos Verdes, Calif; Mammoth Snowboard Team; 1/25/2007)

Chloe Kim (Torrance, Calif; Mammoth Snowboard Team; 4/23/2000; 2018, 2022)

Maddie Mastro (Wrightwood, Calif; Mammoth Snowboard Team; 2/22/2000; 2018, 2022)

Slopestyle

Women

Hahna Norman (Truckee; Ski &Snowboard Club Vail; 10/26/2004)

Snowboard cross

Women

Hanna Percy (Truckee; Gould Academy Competition Program; 7/7/2007)

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Venezuela's Daniela Larreal celebrates her gold medal victory during the Central American and C ...
5-time Olympian found dead in Las Vegas home
The Associated Press

Daniela Larreal Chirinos was found dead the afternoon of Aug. 15 at her home in Las Vegas after a worried friend called police for a welfare check

MORE STORIES