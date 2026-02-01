Here are the athletes with ties to Nevada heading to the Winter Olympics
There are several athletes with Nevada ties who will participate in the Winter Olympics. Here is a list of who will be in Italy.
Listings include hometown, club, college, birthdate and past Olympic teams:
Bobsled
Men
■ Shaquille Murray-Lawrence (Scarborough, Ont; Team Canada; UNLV; Oct. 30, 1993; 2022)
Women
■ Kaysha Love (Herriman, UT; Team USA; UNLV; Sept. 24, 1997; 2022)
Azaria Hill (Santa Clarita, Calif; Team USA; UNLV; 1998)
Alpine skiing
Men
■ Bryce Bennett (Tahoe City, Calif.; Team Palisades Tahoe; 7/14/1992; 2018, 2022)
Women
■ Keely Cashman (Strawberry, Calif; Team Palisades Tahoe; Montana State; 4/4/1999; 2022)
■ AJ Hurt (Carnelian Bay, Calif; Team Palisades Tahoe; Dartmouth; 12/5/2000; 2022)
■ Nina O’Brien (Denver; Burke Mountain Academy/Team Palisades Tahoe; Dartmouth; 11/29/1997; 2022)
Cross country
Men
■ James “JC” Schoonmaker (Lake Tahoe; Alaska Pacific; University of Alaska Anchorage; 8/12/2000; 2022)
Free ski
Women’s halfpipe
■ Kate Gray (Crowley Lake, Calif; Mammoth Mountain Freeski Team; 6/29/2006)
■ Abby Winterberger (Truckee; Olympic Valley Freestyle Freeride Team; 5/1/2010)
Snowboard
Men’s halfpipe
■ Alessandro Barbieri (Portland, Ore.; Tahoe Select Snowboard Team; 10/5/2008)
Women’s halfpipe
■ Bea Kim (Palos Verdes, Calif; Mammoth Snowboard Team; 1/25/2007)
■ Chloe Kim (Torrance, Calif; Mammoth Snowboard Team; 4/23/2000; 2018, 2022)
■ Maddie Mastro (Wrightwood, Calif; Mammoth Snowboard Team; 2/22/2000; 2018, 2022)
Slopestyle
Women
■ Hahna Norman (Truckee; Ski &Snowboard Club Vail; 10/26/2004)
Snowboard cross
Women
■ Hanna Percy (Truckee; Gould Academy Competition Program; 7/7/2007)