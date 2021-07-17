Here’s a look at the Las Vegas locals in the Tokyo Olympics

A close look at each athlete with Las Vegas ties competing in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Bowe Becker gets ready to compete in the men's 50-meter freestyle final during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage (8) shoots in front of Dallas Wings' Isabelle Harrison (20) during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV swimmer Vuk Celic will compete in the 800-meter freestyle in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Photo courtesy of UNLV.

Vashti Cunningham competes during the finals of the women's high jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Connor Fields, professional BMX racer, poses for a photo at Olympic Sports Park, on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Fields will join the U.S. team at the 2021 Summer Olympics in the men's BMX event in Japan. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chelsea Gray drives around Sue Bird during practice for the U.S women's basketball team in preparation for the Olympics, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

FILE - Katie Ledecky congratulates Katie Grimes after the women's 800 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha, Neb., in this Saturday, June 19, 2021, file photo. The roster released by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for the Tokyo Games includes 329 women and 284 men, making this the third straight Summer Games in which the U.S. is sending more women to the Olympics. Swimmer Katie Grimes is the youngest U.S. Olympian at 15, while equestrian Phillip Dutton is the oldest at 57. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

United States' Collin Morikawa look at the 2nd green after putting during a practice round for the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The Open starts Thursday, July, 15. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Ike Nwamu (34) dunks against USA during the first half of an exhibition basketball game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Inbee Park, foreground, lines up a putt on the 15th green during the fourth round of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, Saturday, May 29, 2021, as her competitor Sophia Popov looks on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

New York Liberty forward Reshanda Gray (1) has a shot rejected by Las Vegas Aces center JiSu Park (19) during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) dribbles around New York Liberty guard/forward Betnijah Laney (44) during a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sandpipers of Nevada Olympic swim team member Bella Sims answers a media question at the Bodyline Swim Shop on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Katie Ledecky hugs Erica Sullivan after winning the women's 1500 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

UNLV volunteer assistant coach Kasia Wasick will compete for Poland in her fourth Olympic Games. Photo courtesy of UNLV.

A'ja Wilson, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA, passes the ball during a 2021 USA Basketball Women's National team practice in Mendenhall Center at UNLV on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

(From left) Sandpipers of Nevada coach Ron Aitken shares a laugh during a press conference with Olympic swim team members Erica Sullivan, Bella Sims and Katie Grimes at the Bodyline Swim Shop on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alexis Lagan of Boulder City shows off the medals she has won competing in shooting events. She placed first in the womenճ air pistols at the 2019 USA Shooting Rifle/Pistol National Championships in Fort Benning, Georgia, on June 27, 2019. (Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)

Ben Stevenson. (Pacific Athletics)

Las Vegas resident Danielle Kang, ranked in the top 5 on the LPGA Tour, plays the 18th hole at Shadow Creek Golf Club on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in North Las Vegas. Kang, who won the U.S. Women's Amateur twice and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, was there promoting the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play Hosted by Shadow CreekCreek. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bowe Becker

Sport: Swimming

Country: United States

Local connection: Faith Lutheran High School, Sandpipers of Nevada

Background: He earned All-America honors at Minnesota in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle, finishing second in the 100 free and fourth in the 50 free at the 2019 NCAA Championships. Becker competes for the Cali Condors club team, but wore the Sandpipers of Nevada cap at the Olympic Trials and is a product of that swim club. This is the Olympics debut for Bowe, who will compete in the 400-meter relay. The U.S. won gold in this event in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Day competing: Heats — July 25, 5:10 a.m. Final — July 25, 8:05 p.m.

Vuk Celic

Sport: Swimming

Country: Serbia

Local connection: UNLV

Background: Celic is Serbia’s national champion in the 800- and 1,500-meter freestyle. He was UNLV’s only qualifier for this year’s NCAA Championships, finishing 20th in the 1,650 free and 29th in the 500 free. A two-time Western Athletic Conference champion, this is his first Olympics. Celik received an extra year of eligibility to return to UNLV next season. He will compete in the 800 free in Tokyo.

Days competing: Heats — July 27, 4:37 a.m. Final — July 28, 6:30 p.m.

Vashti Cunningham

Sport: Track and field

Country: United States

Local connection: Bishop Gorman High School

Background: The daughter of former UNLV and NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, she is making her second Olympics appearance. In 2016 at Rio de Janeiro, Cunningham was the youngest American track athlete in the Olympics since 1980. Cunningham finished 13th that year in the high jump. Now she heads to Tokyo after qualifying first in the Olympic Trials with a leap of 6 feet, 5 inches.

Days competing: Qualifying — Aug. 4, 5:10 p.m. Final — Aug. 7, 3:35 a.m.

Connor Fields

Sport: Cycling

Country: United States

Local connection: Green Valley High School, UNLV

Background: Fields will defend his gold medal in BMX he won in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. His Olympics debut came in 2012 in London, where Fields finished seventh. Fields is the country’s top-ranked rider. The 28-year-old has said this is probably his last Olympics.

Days competing: Quarterfinals — July 28, 6 p.m. Semifinals — July 29, 6 p.m. Final — July 29, 7:40 p.m.

Chelsea Gray

Sport: Basketball

Country: United States

Local connection: Aces

Background: Gray was the Aces’ top free-agent signing last offseason, giving them a three-time WNBA All-Star point guard. She was first-team all-league in 2019 and made the second team in 2017. Gray is averaging 11.5 points and 6.1 assists with the Aces. This is her first Olympics, and she joins a U.S. squad that has won six consecutive gold medals.

Days competing: Group play — July 26, 9:40 p.m., vs. Nigeria; July 29, 9:40 p.m., vs. Japan; Aug. 1, 9:40 p.m., vs. France. Tournament stage begins Aug. 3.

Katie Grimes

Sport: Swimming

Country: United States

Local connection: Sandpipers of Nevada

Background: She was the surprise at the Olympic Trials after finishing second in the 800-meter freestyle to star Katie Ledecky. That performance put the 15-year-old Grimes in her first Olympics. She is the youngest American swimmer in the Olympics since Amanda Beard made the 1996 team at 14. Ledecky called Grimes “the future” and “the now.”

Days competing: Heats — July 29, 3:02 a.m. Final — July 30, 6:46 p.m.

Danielle Kang

Sport: Golf

Country: United States

Local connection: Las Vegas resident

Background: Kang showed early she could be a future force when she won U.S. Women’s Amateur titles in 2010 and 2011. She joined the LPGA Tour in 2012 and five years later claimed a major as her first victory when she took the Women’s PGA Championship. She has since won four more times and last year led the Tour with a 70.08 scoring average. Kang has represented the U.S. twice in the Solheim Cup (2017 and 2019).

Days competing: Round 1 — Aug. 3, 3:30 p.m. Round 2 — Aug. 4, 3:30 p.m. Round 3 — Aug. 5, 3:30 p.m. Final round — Aug. 6, 3:30 p.m.

Alexis Lagan

Sport: Pistol shooting

Country: United States

Local connection: Boulder City High School

Background: Lagan not only makes her Olympics debut, but she is the first Olympian from Boulder City and the first shooter from the University of Utah to qualify for the Games. She nearly made the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and earned a spot as an alternate. Lagan is competing in the 10-meter air pistol and 25-meter sport pistol events.

Days competing: 10-meter air pistol final — July 24, 7:15 p.m. 25-meter sport pistol final — July 29, 10 p.m.

Collin Morikawa

Sport: Golf

Country: United States

Local connection: Las Vegas resident

Background: He had a breakout victory by winning the 2020 PGA Championship. He has four victories in his three seasons on the PGA Tour. Through 18 events this year, Morikawa finished in the top 10 seven times, including tying for fourth at the U.S. Open. He was 10th in the FedEx Cup standings in mid-July.

Days competing: Round 1 — July 28, 3:30 p.m. Round 2 — July 29, 3:30 p.m. Round 3 — July 30, 3:30 p.m. Final round — July 31, 3:30 p.m.

Ike Nwamu

Sport: Basketball

Country: Nigeria

Local connection: UNLV

Background: Nwamu played his senior season at UNLV after two years at Mercer. He averaged 11.4 points in the 2015-16 season and made 34.6 percent of his 3-pointers. Since leaving UNLV, Nwamu has played in the G League and Europe.

Days competing: Group play — July 25, 1:20 a.m., vs. Australia; July 27, 6 p.m., vs. Germany; July 30, 9:40 p.m., vs. Italy. Tournament stage begins Aug. 2.

Inbee Park

Sport: Golf

Country: South Korea

Local connection: Bishop Gorman High School

Background: She put on a dominant performance in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, winning by five shots to capture the gold medal. Park, the 2013 LPGA player of the year, called it the top moment of her Hall of Fame-worthy career. She had six top-10 finishes in seven tournaments this year to put herself in position to qualify for the Olympics. This is expected to be her last appearance in the Games.

Days competing: Round 1 — Aug. 3, 3:30 p.m. Round 2 — Aug. 4, 3:30 p.m. Round 3 — Aug. 5, 3:30 p.m. Final round — Aug. 6, 3:30 p.m.

JiSu Park

Sport: Basketball

Country: South Korea

Local connection: Aces

Background: The Aces traded for Park in 2018 as part of a draft-day deal with the Minnesota Lynx. She played on South Korea’s under-17 team at 13, and at 16 became the youngest to make her country’s national squad. Park was rookie of the year in 2017 of South Korea’s professional league, WKBL, and its MVP and finals MVP in 2019.

Days competing: Group play — July 25, 6 p.m., vs. Spain; July 28, 6 p.m., vs. Canada; Aug. 1, 5 a.m., vs. Serbia. Tournament stage begins Aug. 3.

Kelsey Plum

Sport: 3X3 basketball

Country: United States

Local connection: Aces

Background: She qualified for her first Olympics, but Plum has international experience. In 2018, she was on the U.S. women’s basketball team that won gold at the FIBA World Cup. Plum was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017 by San Antonio, which moved to Las Vegas a year later. She is averaging a career-high 13.5 points and is shooting 36.5 percent from the 3-point arc.

Days competing: Pool play — July 24, 1:55 a.m., vs. France; July 24, 5 a.m. vs. Mongolia; July 25, 1:30 a.m., vs. Romania; July 25, 5:25 a.m., vs. Russia Olympic Committee; July 26, 1:55 a.m., vs. Italy; July 26, 5 a.m., vs. China; July 26, 9:30 p.m., vs. Japan. Tournament stage begins July 27.

Bella Sims

Sport: Swimming

Country: United States

Local connection: Sandpipers of Nevada

Background: The 16-year-old is making her Olympics debut and will compete in the 800-meter freestyle relay. She earned a spot on the team after finishing fifth in the Olympic Trials in the 200 free. Sims did not begin swimming until six years ago when she took lessons.

Day competing: Heats — July 28, 4:34 a.m. Final — July 28, 8:31 p.m.

Ben Stevenson

Sport: Water polo

Country: United States

Local connection: Coronado High School

Background: Stevenson joined the United States Water Polo Olympic Development Program as a freshman at Reno High School and practiced with a club team in Sacramento, California. He moved to Southern Nevada to compete for the Team Vegas club team. Stevenson later became a three-time All-American at Pacific. He began practicing with the national team in 2014 and made his debut at the 2018 FINA World Cup in Berlin.

Days competing: Preliminary — July 24, 10 p.m., vs. Japan; July 26, 6 p.m., vs. South Africa; July 28, 10 p.m., vs. Italy; July 30, 10 p.m., vs. Hungary; Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m., vs. Greece. Tournament stage begins Aug. 3.

Erica Sullivan

Sport: Swimming

Country: United States

Local connection: Palo Verde High School, Sandpipers of Nevada

Background: She finished second to Katie Ledecky in the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Olympic Trials to earn a spot in that event. Sullivan made the transition from open water, where she was a two-time national champion. She originally committed to Southern California, but instead will attend Texas in the fall. The trip to Japan is familiar for Sullivan, who speaks fluent Japanese and has traveled there to visit family members.

Days competing: Heats — July 26, 4:32 a.m. Final — July 27, 7:54 p.m.

Kasia Wasick

Sport: Swimming

Country: Poland

Local connection: UNLV volunteer assistant coach

Background: Wasick is appearing in her fourth Olympics, and she will compete in the 50-meter freestyle. She set the Polish record in the 50 at this year’s European Championships, and her mark of 24.17 seconds was the world’s fifth-fastest time. Wasick swam collegiately at Southern California, earning 12 All-America honors.

Days competing: Heats — July 30, 3:24 a.m. Semifinals — July 30, 7:32 p.m. Final — July 31, 6:37 p.m.

A’ja Wilson

Sport: Basketball

Country: United States

Local connection: Aces

Background: The reigning WNBA MVP makes her Olympics debut for the U.S. team, which heads to Tokyo seeking its seventh consecutive gold medal. She has international experience, having played on the gold medal team in the 2018 World Cup. Wilson was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 WNBA draft, and she was named rookie of the year that season. This season, Wilson averages 19.4 points and 9.0 rebounds.

Days competing: Group play — July 26, 9:40 p.m., vs. Nigeria; July 29, 9:40 p.m., vs. Japan; Aug. 1, 9:40 p.m., vs. France. Tournament stage begins Aug. 3.