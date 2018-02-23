Here’s the Winter Olympics TV schedule — Friday, Feb. 23

Here’s what’s happening at the Winter Olympics on Friday, Feb. 23.
NBC
Noon-2 p.m.
— Biathlon: men’s 4×7.5km relay gold medal final
— Figure skating: ladies’ review
5-8:35 p.m.
— Alpine skiing: team event gold medal final (LIVE)
— Snowboarding: men’s big air gold medal final (LIVE)
— Four-man bobsled
— Speedskating: men’s 1000m gold medal final
8:35-10 p.m.
— Snowboarding: men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom gold medal finals
NBCSN
2-3:30 a.m.
— Speedskating: men’s 1000m gold medal final (LIVE)
3:30-6:30 a.m.
— Men’s ice hockey: semifinal (LIVE)
6:30-9:30 a.m.
— Curling: men’s bronze medal match
9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
— Curling: women’s semifinal
5-9 p.m.
— Biathlon: men’s 4×7.5km relay gold medal final
— Curling: women’s semifinal (replay)
9 p.m.-midnight
— Cross country: men’s 50km gold medal final (LIVE)
CNBC
2-5 p.m. — Curling: women’s semifinal
OLYMPIC CHANNEL
2-4 a.m. — Medal ceremonies (LIVE)