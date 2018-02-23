Olympics

Here’s the Winter Olympics TV schedule — Friday, Feb. 23

The Associated Press
February 23, 2018 - 12:05 am
 

Here’s what’s happening at the Winter Olympics on Friday, Feb. 23.

NBC

Noon-2 p.m.

— Biathlon: men’s 4×7.5km relay gold medal final

— Figure skating: ladies’ review

5-8:35 p.m.

— Alpine skiing: team event gold medal final (LIVE)

— Snowboarding: men’s big air gold medal final (LIVE)

— Four-man bobsled

— Speedskating: men’s 1000m gold medal final

8:35-10 p.m.

— Snowboarding: men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom gold medal finals

NBCSN

2-3:30 a.m.

— Speedskating: men’s 1000m gold medal final (LIVE)

3:30-6:30 a.m.

— Men’s ice hockey: semifinal (LIVE)

6:30-9:30 a.m.

— Curling: men’s bronze medal match

9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

— Curling: women’s semifinal

5-9 p.m.

— Biathlon: men’s 4×7.5km relay gold medal final

— Curling: women’s semifinal (replay)

9 p.m.-midnight

— Cross country: men’s 50km gold medal final (LIVE)

CNBC

2-5 p.m. — Curling: women’s semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL

2-4 a.m. — Medal ceremonies (LIVE)

