Here’s the Winter Olympics TV schedule — Monday, Feb. 19

Here’s what’s happening at the Winter Olympics on Monday, Feb. 19.
(All times PST)
NBC
Noon-2 p.m.
— Ski jumping: men’s team large hill gold medal final
— Speedskating: men’s 500m gold medal final, women’s team pursuit
5-9:05 p.m.
— Figure skating: ice dancing gold medal final (LIVE)
— Freestyle skiing: women’s halfpipe gold medal final (LIVE)
— Bobsled: two-man gold medal final runs
9:05-10 p.m.
— Freestyle skiing: men’s halfpipe (LIVE)
NBCSN
1:30-4:10 a.m.
— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Canada
4:10-8 a.m.
— Women’s ice hockey: semifinal (LIVE)
— Ski jumping: men’s team large hill gold medal final
8-9:30 a.m.
— Bobsled: two-man gold medal final runs
— Speedskating: men’s 500m gold medal final, women’s team pursuit
9:30 p.m.-12:30 p.m.
— Men’s curling: U.S. vs Canada
4-7:10 p.m.
— Figure skating: ice dancing gold medal final (LIVE)
— Alpine skiing: women’s downhill training
7:10-9:30 p.m.
— Men’s ice hockey: elimination round (LIVE)
9:30-11:40 p.m.
— Men’s curling: Canada vs. Japan
11:40 p.m.-2 a.m.
— Men’s ice hockey: elimination round (LIVE)
CNBC
2-5 p.m.
— Women’s curling: U.S. vs. China
OLYMPIC CHANNEL
2-4 a.m.
— Medal ceremonies (LIVE)