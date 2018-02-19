Olympics

Here’s the Winter Olympics TV schedule — Monday, Feb. 19

The Associated Press
February 19, 2018 - 12:05 am
 
Updated February 19, 2018 - 12:30 am

Here’s what’s happening at the Winter Olympics on Monday, Feb. 19.

(All times PST)

NBC

Noon-2 p.m.

— Ski jumping: men’s team large hill gold medal final

— Speedskating: men’s 500m gold medal final, women’s team pursuit

5-9:05 p.m.

— Figure skating: ice dancing gold medal final (LIVE)

— Freestyle skiing: women’s halfpipe gold medal final (LIVE)

— Bobsled: two-man gold medal final runs

9:05-10 p.m.

— Freestyle skiing: men’s halfpipe (LIVE)

NBCSN

1:30-4:10 a.m.

— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Canada

4:10-8 a.m.

— Women’s ice hockey: semifinal (LIVE)

— Ski jumping: men’s team large hill gold medal final

8-9:30 a.m.

— Bobsled: two-man gold medal final runs

— Speedskating: men’s 500m gold medal final, women’s team pursuit

9:30 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

— Men’s curling: U.S. vs Canada

4-7:10 p.m.

— Figure skating: ice dancing gold medal final (LIVE)

— Alpine skiing: women’s downhill training

7:10-9:30 p.m.

— Men’s ice hockey: elimination round (LIVE)

9:30-11:40 p.m.

— Men’s curling: Canada vs. Japan

11:40 p.m.-2 a.m.

— Men’s ice hockey: elimination round (LIVE)

CNBC

2-5 p.m.

— Women’s curling: U.S. vs. China

OLYMPIC CHANNEL

2-4 a.m.

— Medal ceremonies (LIVE)

