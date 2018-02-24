Olympics

Here’s the Winter Olympics TV schedule — Saturday, Feb. 24

The Associated Press
February 24, 2018 - 12:05 am
 

Here’s what’s happening at the Winter Olympics on Saturday, Feb. 24.

(All times PST)

NBC

Noon-3 p.m.

— Speedskating: men’s and women’s mass start gold medal finals

— Cross country: men’s 50km gold medal final

5-8 p.m.

— Figure skating gala (LIVE)

— Bobsled: four-man gold medal final runs (LIVE)

NBCSN

Midnight-3:30 a.m.

— Curling: men’s gold medal final

3:30-6:30 a.m.

— Men’s ice hockey: bronze medal game (LIVE)

6:30-8 a.m.

— Speedskating: men’s and women’s mass start gold medal finals

8-11 a.m.

— Curling: women’s bronze medal match

1-4 p.m.

— Curling: men’s gold medal Final (replay)

4-7:30 p.m.

— Curling: women’s gold medal final (LIVE)

7:30-11 p.m.

— Men’s ice hockey: gold medal game (LIVE)

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

— Cross country: women’s 30km gold medal final

OLYMPIC CHANNEL

2-4 a.m.

— Medal ceremonies (LIVE)

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Olympics Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like