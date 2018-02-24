Here’s the Winter Olympics TV schedule — Saturday, Feb. 24

Here’s what’s happening at the Winter Olympics on Saturday, Feb. 24.
(All times PST)
NBC
Noon-3 p.m.
— Speedskating: men’s and women’s mass start gold medal finals
— Cross country: men’s 50km gold medal final
5-8 p.m.
— Figure skating gala (LIVE)
— Bobsled: four-man gold medal final runs (LIVE)
NBCSN
Midnight-3:30 a.m.
— Curling: men’s gold medal final
3:30-6:30 a.m.
— Men’s ice hockey: bronze medal game (LIVE)
6:30-8 a.m.
— Speedskating: men’s and women’s mass start gold medal finals
8-11 a.m.
— Curling: women’s bronze medal match
1-4 p.m.
— Curling: men’s gold medal Final (replay)
4-7:30 p.m.
— Curling: women’s gold medal final (LIVE)
7:30-11 p.m.
— Men’s ice hockey: gold medal game (LIVE)
11 p.m.-1 a.m.
— Cross country: women’s 30km gold medal final
OLYMPIC CHANNEL
2-4 a.m.
— Medal ceremonies (LIVE)