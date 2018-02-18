Here’s the Winter Olympics TV schedule — Sunday, Feb. 18

Here’s what’s happening at the Winter Olympics on Sunday.
(All times PST)
NBC
Noon-3 p.m.
— Freestyle skiing: men’s aerials gold medal final
— Speedskating: men’s team pursuit
— Biathlon: men’s 15km mass start gold medal final
4-9:35 p.m.
— Figure skating: ice dancing short dance (LIVE)
— Freestyle skiing: women’s halfpipe (LIVE)
— Speedskating: women’s 500m gold medal final
— Two-man bobsled
— Cross country: men’s 4x10km relay gold medal final
9:35-11 p.m.
— Snowboarding: women’s big air
NBCSN
2-4:10 a.m.
— Women’s curling: Canada vs. Switzerland
4:10-7:15 a.m.
— Men’s ice hockey: Sweden vs. Finland (LIVE)
— Two-man bobsled
7:15-10 a.m.
— Freestyle skiing: men’s aerials gold medal final
— Speedskating: women’s 500m gold medal final, men’s team pursuit
— Biathlon: men’s 15km mass start gold medal final
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
— Cross country: men’s 4x10km relay gold medal final
4-7:15 p.m.
— Figure skating: ice dancing short dance (LIVE)
7:15-10:30 p.m.
— Freestyle skiing: men’s aerials gold medal final
— Women’s ice hockey: semifinal (LIVE)
10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
— Women’s curling: U.S. vs. Denmark
USA
4-6:30 a.m.
— Men’s ice hockey: Canada vs. South Korea (LIVE)
CNBC
1-4 p.m.
— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Norway
OLYMPIC CHANNEL
2-4 a.m.
— Medal ceremonies (LIVE)