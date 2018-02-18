Olympics

Here’s the Winter Olympics TV schedule — Sunday, Feb. 18

The Associated Press
February 18, 2018 - 12:05 am
 

Here’s what’s happening at the Winter Olympics on Sunday.

(All times PST)

NBC

Noon-3 p.m.

— Freestyle skiing: men’s aerials gold medal final

— Speedskating: men’s team pursuit

— Biathlon: men’s 15km mass start gold medal final

4-9:35 p.m.

— Figure skating: ice dancing short dance (LIVE)

— Freestyle skiing: women’s halfpipe (LIVE)

— Speedskating: women’s 500m gold medal final

— Two-man bobsled

— Cross country: men’s 4x10km relay gold medal final

9:35-11 p.m.

— Snowboarding: women’s big air

NBCSN

2-4:10 a.m.

— Women’s curling: Canada vs. Switzerland

4:10-7:15 a.m.

— Men’s ice hockey: Sweden vs. Finland (LIVE)

— Two-man bobsled

7:15-10 a.m.

— Freestyle skiing: men’s aerials gold medal final

— Speedskating: women’s 500m gold medal final, men’s team pursuit

— Biathlon: men’s 15km mass start gold medal final

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

— Cross country: men’s 4x10km relay gold medal final

4-7:15 p.m.

— Figure skating: ice dancing short dance (LIVE)

7:15-10:30 p.m.

— Freestyle skiing: men’s aerials gold medal final

— Women’s ice hockey: semifinal (LIVE)

10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

— Women’s curling: U.S. vs. Denmark

USA

4-6:30 a.m.

— Men’s ice hockey: Canada vs. South Korea (LIVE)

CNBC

1-4 p.m.

— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Norway

OLYMPIC CHANNEL

2-4 a.m.

— Medal ceremonies (LIVE)

