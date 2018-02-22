Here’s the Winter Olympics TV schedule — Thursday, Feb. 22

Here’s what’s happening in the Winter Olympics for Thursday, Feb. 22.
(All times PST)
NBC
Noon-2 p.m.
— Biathlon: women’s 4x6km relay gold medal final
— Nordic combined: men’s team large hill/4x5km gold medal final
5-9:35 p.m.
— Figure skating: ladies’ gold medal final (LIVE)
— Alpine skiing: women’s combined, downhill run (LIVE)
— Snowboarding: women’s big air gold medal final (LIVE)
— Short track speedskating: men’s 500, women’s 1000, men’s 5000 relay gold medal finals
9:35-11 p.m.
— Alpine skiing: women’s combined, slalom gold medal run (LIVE)
— Freestyle skiing: women’s ski cross gold medal final
NBCSN
2:20-4:45 a.m.
— Biathlon: women’s 4x6km relay gold medal final (LIVE)
— Nordic combined: men’s team large hill/4x5km gold medal final (LIVE)
4:45-7:45 a.m.
— Short track speedskating: men’s 500, women’s 1000, men’s 5000 relay gold medal finals
7:45-10:45 a.m.
— Curling: men’s and women’s tiebreaker
10:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.
— Curling: men’s semifinal
4-7 p.m.
— Figure skating: ladies’ free program (LIVE)
7-11 p.m.
— Curling: men’s semifinal (replay)
— Short track speedskating: men’s 500, women’s 1000, men’s 5000 relay gold medal final
11 p.m.-2 a.m.
— Men’s ice hockey: semifinal (LIVE)
CNBC
2-5 p.m.
— Curling: men’s semifinal
OLYMPIC CHANNEL
2-4 a.m.
— Medal ceremonies (LIVE)