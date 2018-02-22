Olympics

Here’s the Winter Olympics TV schedule — Thursday, Feb. 22

The Associated Press
February 22, 2018 - 12:05 am
 

Here’s what’s happening in the Winter Olympics for Thursday, Feb. 22.

(All times PST)

NBC

Noon-2 p.m.

— Biathlon: women’s 4x6km relay gold medal final

— Nordic combined: men’s team large hill/4x5km gold medal final

5-9:35 p.m.

— Figure skating: ladies’ gold medal final (LIVE)

— Alpine skiing: women’s combined, downhill run (LIVE)

— Snowboarding: women’s big air gold medal final (LIVE)

— Short track speedskating: men’s 500, women’s 1000, men’s 5000 relay gold medal finals

9:35-11 p.m.

— Alpine skiing: women’s combined, slalom gold medal run (LIVE)

— Freestyle skiing: women’s ski cross gold medal final

NBCSN

2:20-4:45 a.m.

— Biathlon: women’s 4x6km relay gold medal final (LIVE)

— Nordic combined: men’s team large hill/4x5km gold medal final (LIVE)

4:45-7:45 a.m.

— Short track speedskating: men’s 500, women’s 1000, men’s 5000 relay gold medal finals

7:45-10:45 a.m.

— Curling: men’s and women’s tiebreaker

10:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.

— Curling: men’s semifinal

4-7 p.m.

— Figure skating: ladies’ free program (LIVE)

7-11 p.m.

— Curling: men’s semifinal (replay)

— Short track speedskating: men’s 500, women’s 1000, men’s 5000 relay gold medal final

11 p.m.-2 a.m.

— Men’s ice hockey: semifinal (LIVE)

CNBC

2-5 p.m.

— Curling: men’s semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL

2-4 a.m.

— Medal ceremonies (LIVE)

