Olympics

Here’s the Winter Olympics TV schedule — Tuesday, Feb. 20

The Associated Press
February 20, 2018 - 12:05 am
 

Here’s what’s happening at the Winter Olympics for Tuesday, Feb. 20.

(All times PST)

NBC

Noon-2 p.m.

— Biathlon: mixed relay gold medal final

— Nordic combined: men’s individual large hill/10km gold medal final

5-10:05 p.m.

— Alpine skiing: women’s downhill gold medal final (LIVE)

— Figure skating: ladies’ short program (LIVE)

— Women’s bobsled

— Snowboarding: men’s big air (LIVE)

10:05-11 p.m.

— Freestyle skiing: men’s ski cross gold medal final

— Short track speedskating: women’s 3000 relay gold medal final

NBCSN

2-4:10 a.m.

— Women’s curling: U.S. vs. South Korea

4:10-6:30 a.m.

— Men’s ice hockey: elimination round (LIVE)

6:30-9 a.m.

— Nordic combined: men’s individual large hill/10km gold medal final

— Biathlon: mixed relay gold medal final

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

— Nordic combined: men’s individual large hill/10km gold medal final

— Short track speedskating: women’s 3000 relay gold medal final

— Women’s curling: U.S. vs. South Korea

4-7:45 p.m.

— Figure skating: ladies’ short program (LIVE)

7:45-11:40 p.m.

— Women’s curling: Canada vs. Britain; South Korea vs. Olympic athletes from Russia

11:40 p.m.-2 a.m.

— Men’s ice hockey: quarterfinal (LIVE)

USA

4-6:30 a.m.

— Men’s ice hockey: quarterfinal (LIVE)

11:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

— Women’s ice hockey: bronze medal game (LIVE)

CNBC

2-5 p.m.

— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Switzerland

7-9:30 p.m.

— Men’s ice hockey: elimination round (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL

2-4 a.m.

— Medal ceremonies (LIVE)

