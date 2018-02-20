Here’s the Winter Olympics TV schedule — Tuesday, Feb. 20

Here’s what’s happening at the Winter Olympics for Tuesday, Feb. 20.
(All times PST)
NBC
Noon-2 p.m.
— Biathlon: mixed relay gold medal final
— Nordic combined: men’s individual large hill/10km gold medal final
5-10:05 p.m.
— Alpine skiing: women’s downhill gold medal final (LIVE)
— Figure skating: ladies’ short program (LIVE)
— Women’s bobsled
— Snowboarding: men’s big air (LIVE)
10:05-11 p.m.
— Freestyle skiing: men’s ski cross gold medal final
— Short track speedskating: women’s 3000 relay gold medal final
NBCSN
2-4:10 a.m.
— Women’s curling: U.S. vs. South Korea
4:10-6:30 a.m.
— Men’s ice hockey: elimination round (LIVE)
6:30-9 a.m.
— Nordic combined: men’s individual large hill/10km gold medal final
— Biathlon: mixed relay gold medal final
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
— Nordic combined: men’s individual large hill/10km gold medal final
— Short track speedskating: women’s 3000 relay gold medal final
— Women’s curling: U.S. vs. South Korea
4-7:45 p.m.
— Figure skating: ladies’ short program (LIVE)
7:45-11:40 p.m.
— Women’s curling: Canada vs. Britain; South Korea vs. Olympic athletes from Russia
11:40 p.m.-2 a.m.
— Men’s ice hockey: quarterfinal (LIVE)
USA
4-6:30 a.m.
— Men’s ice hockey: quarterfinal (LIVE)
11:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
— Women’s ice hockey: bronze medal game (LIVE)
CNBC
2-5 p.m.
— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Switzerland
7-9:30 p.m.
— Men’s ice hockey: elimination round (LIVE)
OLYMPIC CHANNEL
2-4 a.m.
— Medal ceremonies (LIVE)