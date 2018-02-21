Olympics

Here’s the Winter Olympics TV schedule — Wednesday, Feb. 21

The Associated Press
February 21, 2018 - 12:05 am
 

Here’s what’s happening in the Winter Olympics for Wednesday, Feb. 21.

(All times PST)

NBC

Noon-2 p.m.

— Speedskating: team pursuit gold medal finals

— Cross country: men’s team sprint gold medal final

5-8:35 p.m.

— Alpine skiing: men’s slalom, first run (LIVE)

— Freestyle skiing: men’s halfpipe gold medal final (LIVE)

— Bobsled: women’s gold medal final runs

— Cross country: women’s team sprint gold medal final

8:35-9:30 p.m.

— Alpine skiing: men’s slalom gold medal final run (LIVE)

NBCSN

2-4:10 a.m.

— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Britain

4:10-7:45 a.m.

— Men’s ice hockey: quarterfinal (LIVE)

— Bobsled: women’s gold medal final runs

7:45-10:30 a.m.

— Speedskating: men’s and women’s team pursuit gold medal finals

— Cross country: men’s and women’s team sprint gold medal finals

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Britain

4-7:45 p.m.

— Women’s curling: Canada vs. Olympic athletes from Russia

7:45-11 p.m.

— Women’s ice hockey: gold medal game (LIVE)

11 p.m.-2:20 a.m.

— Snowboarding: men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom

— Nordic combined: men’s team large hill/4x5km gold medal final

— Curling: men’s and women’s tiebreaker

USA

2-4:10 a.m.

— Men’s curling: Sweden vs. Norway

4:10-6:30 a.m.

— Men’s ice hockey: quarterfinal (LIVE)

CNBC

2-5 p.m.

— Women’s curling: U.S. vs. Sweden

OLYMPIC CHANNEL

2-4 a.m.

— Medal ceremonies (LIVE)

