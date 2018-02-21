Here’s the Winter Olympics TV schedule — Wednesday, Feb. 21

Here’s what’s happening in the Winter Olympics for Wednesday, Feb. 21.
(All times PST)
NBC
Noon-2 p.m.
— Speedskating: team pursuit gold medal finals
— Cross country: men’s team sprint gold medal final
5-8:35 p.m.
— Alpine skiing: men’s slalom, first run (LIVE)
— Freestyle skiing: men’s halfpipe gold medal final (LIVE)
— Bobsled: women’s gold medal final runs
— Cross country: women’s team sprint gold medal final
8:35-9:30 p.m.
— Alpine skiing: men’s slalom gold medal final run (LIVE)
NBCSN
2-4:10 a.m.
— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Britain
4:10-7:45 a.m.
— Men’s ice hockey: quarterfinal (LIVE)
— Bobsled: women’s gold medal final runs
7:45-10:30 a.m.
— Speedskating: men’s and women’s team pursuit gold medal finals
— Cross country: men’s and women’s team sprint gold medal finals
10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
— Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Britain
4-7:45 p.m.
— Women’s curling: Canada vs. Olympic athletes from Russia
7:45-11 p.m.
— Women’s ice hockey: gold medal game (LIVE)
11 p.m.-2:20 a.m.
— Snowboarding: men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom
— Nordic combined: men’s team large hill/4x5km gold medal final
— Curling: men’s and women’s tiebreaker
USA
2-4:10 a.m.
— Men’s curling: Sweden vs. Norway
4:10-6:30 a.m.
— Men’s ice hockey: quarterfinal (LIVE)
CNBC
2-5 p.m.
— Women’s curling: U.S. vs. Sweden
OLYMPIC CHANNEL
2-4 a.m.
— Medal ceremonies (LIVE)