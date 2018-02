After all that curling, skating, skiing and more, the Winter Olympics are finally coming to a close.

Erin Hamlin carries the flag of the United States during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

For the most dedicated Olympic fans, the closing ceremonies will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app Sunday morning starting at 3:00 a.m.

The closing ceremonies will re-air on NBC (KSNV 3) from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m Sunday.

Cross-country skier Jessie Diggins was named the U.S. flag bearer for the closing ceremony after she helped the U.S. win its first Olympic gold in the sport.