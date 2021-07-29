Katie Grimes qualifies for 800-meter freestyle finals

Katei Grimes, the 15-year-old Las Vegas swimmer, finished second to Katie Ledecky in their qualifying heat.

Katie Grimes, left, of the United States, talks with teammate Katie Ledecky, following their heat of the women's 800-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Another Sandpipers of Nevada swimmer is on the verge of medaling at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Katie Grimes, who swims for the Las Vegas-based club, finished second to fellow American Katie Ledecky in the 800-meter freestyle heat Thursday.

Grimes swam a time of 8 minutes, 17.05 seconds, behind Ledecky’s 8:15.67. Both will swim in the final at 6:46 p.m. Friday.

Grimes will attempt join her other three Sandpipers teammates in medaling. Bowe Becker won gold in the 400 free relay, Erica Sullivan the silver in the 1,500 free and Bella Sims the silver in the 800-free relay.

The 15-year-old Grimes wasn’t even expected to be at these Olympics, but she surprised by finishing second to Ledecky in the 800 at U.S. Trials to earn a spot.

Grimes is the youngest American at these Games and the youngest U.S. Olympic swimmer since Amanda Beard made the 1996 team at 14.

Ledecky has called Grimes “the future” and “the now” of the sport. Grimes is proving Ledecky right.

