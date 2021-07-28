84°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Olympics

Kelsey Plum helps lead U.S. women to 3-on-3 gold medal

Associated Press
July 28, 2021 - 6:55 am
 
United States' Kelsey Plum (5) drives past Olga Frolkina (15), of the Russian Olympic Committee ...
United States' Kelsey Plum (5) drives past Olga Frolkina (15), of the Russian Olympic Committee, during a women's 3-on-3 gold medal basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The U.S. team of Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young won the first women’s gold medal in the new Olympic sport of 3-on-3 basketball.

Plum scored all five of her points early to help the Americans take the lead and they held on for an 18-15 win over the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee.

Plum led all scorers in this tournament. She finished with 55 points over the course of the five-day event in which the U.S. played nine games and only lost one.

Plum and Young play with the Las Vegas Aces.

China beat France 16-14 for the bronze medal and Serbia defeated Belgium 21-10 in the men’s third-place game.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas sets temperature record on Monday
Las Vegas sets temperature record on Monday
2
Trooper struck during car chase; suspect dead after shooting
Trooper struck during car chase; suspect dead after shooting
3
Nevada orders indoor mask mandate in high-transmission areas
Nevada orders indoor mask mandate in high-transmission areas
4
Marc-Andre Fleury ‘grateful for my time’ as Golden Knight
Marc-Andre Fleury ‘grateful for my time’ as Golden Knight
5
New houses selling for record highs in Las Vegas as sales totals fall
New houses selling for record highs in Las Vegas as sales totals fall
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST