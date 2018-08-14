Olympics

Kerri Walsh Jennings bringing volleyball tournament to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2018 - 5:04 pm
 

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings will be partnering with the Federation Internationale de Volleyball to bring a beach volleyball tournament to Las Vegas in October, FIVB announced Monday.

The FIVB Las Vegas Open will be an opportunity for players to accumulate ranking points toward the 2020 Olympics, and will have a $300,000 prize split between the men’s and women’s tournaments.

The tournaments will be held Oct. 17-21 at a location to be determined. Admission is free the first two days for qualifiers, with paid admission starting Friday for the main draw.

