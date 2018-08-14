Kerri Walsh Jennings bringing volleyball tournament to Las Vegas

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings will be partnering with the Federation Internationale de Volleyball to bring a beach volleyball tournament to Las Vegas in October, FIVB announced Monday.

In this March 22, 2016, file photo, Kerri Walsh Jennings speaks to reporters during a news conference sponsored by KT Tape in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

The FIVB Las Vegas Open will be an opportunity for players to accumulate ranking points toward the 2020 Olympics, and will have a $300,000 prize split between the men’s and women’s tournaments.

The tournaments will be held Oct. 17-21 at a location to be determined. Admission is free the first two days for qualifiers, with paid admission starting Friday for the main draw.