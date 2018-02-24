Las Vegan Evan Weinstock in 9th place in 4-man bobsled at Winter Olympics

Las Vegan Evan Weinstock and his teammates in the four-man bobsled are ninth after two runs Friday night in the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Driver Codie Bascue, Steven Langton, Samuel Mc Guffie and Evan Weinstock of the United States start their heat on the first day of four-man bobsled competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Driver Codie Bascue, Steven Langton, Samuel Mc Guffie and Evan Weinstock of the United States start their heat on the first day of four-man bobsled competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Driver Codie Bascue, Steven Langton, Samuel Mc Guffie and Evan Weinstock of the United States start their heat on the first day of four-man bobsled competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Driver Codie Bascue, Steven Langton, Samuel Mc Guffie and Evan Weinstock of the United States take a curve on the first day of four-man bobsled competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Driver Codie Bascue, Steven Langton, Samuel Mc Guffie and Evan Weinstock of the United States take a curve in the second heat of the four-man bobsled competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Driver Codie Bascue, Steven Langton, Samuel Mc Guffie and Evan Weinstock of the United States start the second heat of the four-man bobsled competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Las Vegan Evan Weinstock and his teammates in the four-man bobsled are ninth after two runs Friday night in the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

“We’re happy with that. We’re in a good place to move up tomorrow,” pilot Codie Bascue told teamusa.org. “We’re happy with how we pushed, confident with how the runs went, but there’s room to improve, so that’s a good sign for tomorrow.”

They are the top American sled team with a time of 1:38.43. Germany’s sled, piloted by Francesco Friedrich, is first at 1:37.55. South Korea and another German sled round out the top three. The other two U.S. sleds are 20th and 21st.

The final two runs will take place Saturday night.

Weinstock and Justin Olsen finished 14th earlier in the Olympics in the two-man bobsled.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.