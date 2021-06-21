Las Vegan Vashti Cunningham qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Las Vegan Vashti Cunningham earned a spot in the Tokyo Games by winning the high jump.

Vashti Cunningham competes during the finals of the women's high jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Rudy Winkler reacts after setting an American record during the finals of the men's hammer throw event at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Allyson Felix finishes in second place in the women's 400-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Keturah Orji competes during the finals of women's triple jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Rudy Winkler sets an American record during the finals of the men's hammer throw event at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

EUGENE, Ore. — Vashti Cunningham earned a spot in the Tokyo Games by winning the high jump.

The Bishop Gorman grad took first by clearing 6 feet, 5 inches (1.96 meters). She gave her dad/coach Randall Cunningham quite a Father’s Day present. Randall Cunningham was a longtime NFL quarterback.

Inika McPherson and Nicole Greene finished behind Cunningham. Neither McPherson nor Greene has reached the Olympic standard yet. Rachel McCoy finished fourth and has the standard.

The 23-year-old Cunningham made the team for Rio in 2016 and finished in 13th place. She captured the bronze medal at the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar.

McPherson also made the squad for Rio, where the 34-year-old finished 10th.