Las Vegas athletes make impact at Tokyo Olympics
Athletes with Las Vegas-area ties made their marks at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Here is a look at who stood out.
The Tokyo Olympics were delayed a year, but for many with Las Vegas ties, the timing was just right.
They made a major impact in the Games, from the Sandpipers of Nevada winning three medals to four Aces players bringing home gold in two events.
The Sandpipers lived up to the pre-Olympics hype, with Bowe Becker claiming a gold medal and Erica Sullivan and Bella Sims each taking silver. Then there was 15-year-old Katie Grimes coming close with a fourth-place finish.
Sullivan heads to Texas, and Becker was an All-American at Minnesota. Sims, 16, and Grimes return to the Sandpipers with the 2024 Games in Paris in their sights.
“We had known they had a chance to make the (Olympic) team, but even better, they made the best of it,” Sandpipers coach Ron Aitken said in a text message. “The future is bright for both of them, and I look forward to carving out a plan for then over the next 3 years.
“2024 is only three years away, and there is a lot of momentum in the program and can’t want to see who will be next!”
Here is a look at the most notable performances:
Gold medal winners
Bowe Becker
Sport: Swimming
Country: United States
Local connection: Faith Lutheran High School, Sandpipers of Nevada
Performance: He swam the third leg of the 4×100-meter relay, extending the U.S. lead and helping the Americans repeat the gold won five years earlier in Rio de Janeiro. The time of 3 minutes, 8.97 seconds was the third fastest in history.
Chelsea Gray
Sport: Basketball
Country: United States
Local connection: Aces
Performance: She was the backup point guard to Sue Bird, averaging 7.3 points and 3.2 assists in six games. As she does with the Aces, Gray masterfully and efficiently ran the U.S. offense.
Kelsey Plum
Sport: 3-on-3 basketball
Country: United States
Local connection: Aces
Performance: Plum led the U.S. team with 55 points in nine games in an event making its Olympic debut. She scored five points in the gold medal game, an 18-15 victory over the Russian Olympic Committee.
Xander Schauffele
Sport: Golf
Country: United States
Local connection: Las Vegas resident
Performance: Two key putts helped Schauffele walk away with the gold. He shot 4-under 67 in the final round to finish at 18 under, edging Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini — who closed with a 61 — by one shot.
A’ja Wilson
Sport: Basketball
Country: United States
Local connection: Aces
Performance: Wilson asserted herself as the leader of the undefeated team, averaging 16.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots in six games. She led the U.S. in scoring.
Jackie Young
Sport: 3-on-3 basketball
Country: United States
Local connection: Aces
Performance: Young was a late addition to the team and made the most of her opportunity, playing outstanding defense during the Americans’ run. She scored 18 points in nine games.
Silver medal winners
Bella Sims
Sport: Swimming
Country: United States
Local connection: Sandpipers of Nevada
Performance: She was part of the 4×200-meter freestyle relay team that qualified for the final. Katie Ledecky replaced Sims in the final and helped set an American record with a time of 7 minutes, 40.73 seconds, earning Sims the silver.
Erica Sullivan
Sport: Swimming
Country: United States
Local connection: Palo Verde High School, Sandpipers of Nevada
Performance: She rallied from fifth to finish second in the 1,500-meter freestyle in 15 minutes, 41.41 seconds, behind Katie Ledecky’s 15:37.34.
Other notable performances
Vashti Cunningham
Sport: Track and field
Country: United States
Local connection: Bishop Gorman High School
Performance: Cunningham tied for sixth in the high jump, clearing a height of 1.96 meters (6 feet, 4.3 inches).
Katie Grimes
Sport: Swimming
Country: United States
Local connection: Sandpipers of Nevada
Performance: The 15-year-old, the surprise of the U.S. Olympic Trials, just missed medaling with a fourth-place finish in the 800-meter freestyle at 8 minutes, 19.38 seconds.
Collin Morikawa
Sport: Golf
Country: United States
Local connection: Las Vegas resident
Performance: He closed strong with an 8-under 63 to get into a seven-way playoff for bronze. Morikawa became one of the last two standing, but lost to Chinese Taipei’s CT Pan.
Kasia Wasick
Sport: Swimming
Country: Poland
Local connection: UNLV volunteer assistant coach
Performance: Wasick qualified for the final and finished fifth in 24.32 seconds, missing out on a medal by .11.
Las Vegas athletes in Tokyo
Bowe Becker, Faith Lutheran HS/Sandpipers of Nevada, swimming — Gold in 4×100-meter freestyle relay.
Vuk Celic, UNLV, swimming — Seventh in a qualifying heat in the 800-meter freestyle and failed to advance.
Vashti Cunningham, Bishop Gorman HS, track and field — Tied for sixth in the high jump.
Connor Fields, Green Valley HS/UNLV, BMX — Crashed in qualifying.
Blake Gailen, UNLV, baseball — Played for Israel, which lost in the play-in game for the medal round.
Chelsea Gray, Aces, basketball — Played for U.S., which won gold.
Katie Grimes, Sandpipers of Nevada, swimming — Fourth in 800-meter freestyle.
Danielle Kang, Las Vegas resident, golf — 20th in stroke play.
Alexis Lagan, Boulder City HS, pistol shooting — 16th in 10-meter air pistol mixed team, 18th in 25-meter pistol, 38th in 10-meter air pistol.
Collin Morikawa, Las Vegas resident, golf — Fourth in stroke play .
Ike Nwamu, UNLV, basketball — Played for Nigeria, which did not advance to the medal round.
Inbee Park, Bishop Gorman HS, golf — 23rd in stroke play.
JiSu Park, Aces, basketball — Played for South Korea, which did not advance to the medal round.
Kelsey Plum, Aces, 3-on-3 basketball — Played for U.S., which won gold.
Xander Schauffele, Las Vegas resident, golf — Gold in stroke play.
Bella Sims, Sandpipers of Nevada, swimming — Silver in 4×200-meter freestyle relay.
Ben Stevenson, Coronado HS, water polo — Played for U.S., which finished sixth.
Erica Sullivan, Palo Verde HS/Sandpipers of Nevada, swimming — Silver in 1,500-meter freestyle.
Kasia Wasick, UNLV volunteer coach, swimming — Fifth in 50-meter freestyle.
A’ja Wilson, Aces, basketball — Played for U.S., which won gold.
Jackie Young, Aces, 3-on-3 basketball — Played for U.S., which won gold.
Beiwen Zhang, Las Vegas resident, badminton — Injury in round of 16 forced her to retire.