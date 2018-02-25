Las Vegas’ Weinstock finishes ninth in four-man bobsled at Olympics

Las Vegan Evan Weinstock’s Winter Olympics ended with a ninth-place finish in the four-man bobsled Saturday night in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Driver Codie Bascue, Steven Langton, Samuel Mc Guffie and Evan Weinstock of the United States finish their third heat during the four-man bobsled competition final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Driver Codie Bascue, Steven Langton, Samuel Mc Guffie and Evan Weinstock of the United States take turn 14 during their third heat during the four-man bobsled competition final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Driver Codie Bascue, Steven Langton, Samuel Mc Guffie and Evan Weinstock of the United States start their third heat during the four-man bobsled competition final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Driver Codie Bascue, Steven Langton, Samuel Mc Guffie and Evan Weinstock of the United States start their third heat during the four-man bobsled competition final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Weinstock and his U.S. teammates were ninth after the first two runs Friday night. They finished their four runs in 3:17.28.

The gold medal sled from Germany finished in 3:15.85. A second German sled picked up the silver medal, and South Korea won bronze.

“I think we came in here with a lot of confidence and really wanted to podium,” pilot Codie Bascue told teamusa.org. “I think it’s hard to go into any competition, especially in the Olympic Games, without expecting to do well. We had the tools, but certain things didn’t go our way. Ninth place is still a good start for a first Olympics.”

Nick Cunningham’s sled finished 19th for the U.S., and Justin Olsen’s took 20th.

Weinstock, the first Winter Olympian to compete for Team USA from Las Vegas, also placed 14th in the two-man bobsled.

