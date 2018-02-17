Late mistake keeps Vonn off the podium

Lindsey Vonn’s first Olympic race in eight years included one obvious, late mistake that she was sure cost her a medal — maybe even the gold.

United States' Lindsey Vonn competes in the women's super-G at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's free figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Nathan Chen of the United States performs during the men's free figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Players from the Czech Republic celebrate after defeating Canada in the penalty shootout during the preliminary round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Fans cheer during the third period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game between Canada and the Czech Republic at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Visitors watch a huge screen showing Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu perform in the men's figure skating free skating at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics during public viewing in Tokyo, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Hanyu became the first man to successfully defend his Olympic title since Button in 1952. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka, gold, celebrates during the venue ceremony for the women's super-G at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Truth is, the American generally considered the greatest female ski racer in history botched things in the upper half of the super-G course Saturday, too. She wound up tied for sixth place.

Vonn’s take on her run? “Really good. Really good. Really good. Baaaad.”

The four-time overall World Cup champion focused after Saturday’s race on a particular miscue when she allowed one of her skis to lift off the snow too much and swept several feet wide of the proper path.

Vonn also lost quite a bit of time earlier: She reached the halfway point of the race with only the 16th-best time.

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic took gold in the event.

Canada loses hockey game

Canada has lost a men’s hockey game at the Olympics for the first time since 2010.

Maxim Noreau hit the post in the fifth round of the shootout and Canada lost to the Czech Republic on Saturday in a preliminary round.

That ends its Olympic winning streak at 11.

Canada’s last loss came to the United States in group play in Vancouver.

Japan’s Hanyu defends figure skating gold

Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu has become the first man to successfully defend his Olympic figure skating title since Dick Button in 1952. He held off countryman Shoma Uno, who won silver, and Spain’s Javier Fernandez, who took bronze, in Saturday’s free skate in Pyeongchang.

Fernandez and Hanyu share the same coach, Brian Orser.

American Nathan Chen surged from a fiasco of a short program, where he was 17th. He won the free skate to wind up fifth overall.

Norovirus update

Pyeongchang Olympics organizers say the total number of norovirus cases has increased to 261 with the detection of 17 more.

Of those, 44 people are still in quarantine and 217 have been released, including two Swiss athletes who planned on competing at the games.

Organizing committee spokesman Sung Baik-you on Saturday said the two Swiss athletes who were confirmed with norovirus had been staying privately near Phoenix Snow Park, not in an Olympic athletes village.

Authorities haven’t identified them so it’s not clear if they have competed or will compete.