Local BMX racer Connor Fields to be released from Tokyo hospital
Connor Fields, who went to Green Valley High School and UNLV, was badly injured in the BMX semifinals at the Olympics. He will go through rehabilitation in Henderson.
BMX racer Connor Fields, who was injured in a violent crash during the Olympic Games, will be released from a Tokyo hospital Thursday.
Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, chief medical officer for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, made that announcement regarding Fields, who went to Green Valley High School and UNLV.
Fields sustained a concussion and rib and lung injuries during the semifinals and was transported to St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo.
He will return to Henderson for rehabilitation.
Fields, 28, won the gold medal in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and was favored to repeat. He also competed in the 2012 London Games, finishing seventh.
