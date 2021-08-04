110°F
Local BMX racer Connor Fields to be released from Tokyo hospital

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2021 - 4:49 pm
 
Medics prepare to carry away on a stretcher Connor Fields of the United States after he crashed ...
Medics prepare to carry away on a stretcher Connor Fields of the United States after he crashed at the first bend in the men's BMX Racing semifinals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Connor Fields of the United States, center, who later crashed, is followed by Romain Mahieu of ...
Connor Fields of the United States, center, who later crashed, is followed by Romain Mahieu of France, center-left, and Vincent Pelluard of Colombia, left, as they compete in the men's BMX Racing semifinals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

BMX racer Connor Fields, who was injured in a violent crash during the Olympic Games, will be released from a Tokyo hospital Thursday.

Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, chief medical officer for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, made that announcement regarding Fields, who went to Green Valley High School and UNLV.

Fields sustained a concussion and rib and lung injuries during the semifinals and was transported to St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo.

He will return to Henderson for rehabilitation.

Fields, 28, won the gold medal in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and was favored to repeat. He also competed in the 2012 London Games, finishing seventh.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

