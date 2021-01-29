Potential local Olympians hope Games go on as scheduled

The Olympic Games in Tokyo already were postponed from last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A worldwide surge has put this year’s Olympics in jeopardy.

U.S. forward A'ja Wilson (9) dribbles as Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) defends in the third quarter of an exhibition women's basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates with Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) in the first quarter during Vegas' home game with the New York Liberty during a WNBA basketball game on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after drawing a foul and scoring against the Washington Mystics during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) is pleased with her performance over the Indiana Fever during the last quarter of their WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

USA Women's National Team guard Kelsey Plum (25) defends against Louisville guard Jessica Laemmle (24) during an NCAA women's exhibition basketball game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Vashti Cunningham waves to the crowd after winning the women's special high jump at the Drake Relays athletics meet Friday, April 27, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Vashti Cunningham clears the bar during the women's high jump at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

FILE— In this Feb. 23, 2019, file photo, Vashti Cunningham poses for photographers after winning the women’s high jump final at the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships in New York. Cunningham is one of the athletes who will be competing in the American Track League, which opens a four-week-long series on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in an indoor setting at the University of Arkansas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez. File)

Polish three-time Olympic swimmer and UNLV volunteer assistant coach Kasia Wasick is hopeful the Games will take place on time this year. Photo courtesy of UNLV athletics.

A’ja Wilson and Aces teammate Kelsey Plum head to the University of South Carolina this week for the Team USA training camp, a sign they are moving forward as if the Olympic Games will go on as scheduled.

Wilson, who recently had her statue unveiled at South Carolina, had her nerves calmed when Team USA and Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley told her to ignore speculation about the Olympics being in trouble.

“I was kind of worried,” Wilson said. “I’m going through with everything as if it’s going to happen.”

The speculation, however, hasn’t gone away as a worldwide surge in COVID-19 cases has put the Tokyo Games in question. Officials have insisted the Olympics will go on, but polling shows about 80 percent of the Japanese public is for cancellation or postponement, according to the Japan Times.

With the Olympics scheduled to start July 23, time is running out to make a final decision given all the logistics involved. The Olympics already were postponed from last summer to this year.

If the Olympics are conducted, whether they would be with spectators also would need to be determined, as well as whether the athletes would be placed in a bubble setting.

The uncertainty has put the athletes, including those with local ties, in the position of having to train for the unknown.

“I definitely put my life on hold to train for the Olympics,” said Polish swimmer Kasia Wasick, a UNLV volunteer assistant coach. “I hope they’re going to have the Olympics and we can compete. … it’s not in my hands, so I just do my job. I train and I prepare my body to be in the best shape at the Olympics.”

Former NFL and UNLV star quarterback Randall Cunningham is training four potential Olympians. That includes his daughter, Vashti, who has qualified for the Olympics in the high jump. Son Randall II, a two-time NCAA high jump champion at Southern California, is almost completely recovered from a broken tibia and hopes to qualify.

Randall Cunningham said he wasn’t concerned the Olympics would be delayed or canceled.

He built a training complex in his backyard that includes a weight room, training room, high jump tarp, beach volleyball court and three-lane, 60-meter track.

“We have everything we need,” Randall Cunningham said.

Vashti, like her brother a Bishop Gorman High School graduate, made the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro as an 18-year-old. She was the youngest American track and field athlete to qualify since 1980 and went on to finished 13th. Vashti is ranked fourth in the world.

“Vashti is stronger now than at any point in her past,” Randall Cunningham said.

Like Vashti Cunningham, Wasick has qualified to compete in the Olympics if they take place. The 28-year-old also represented Poland in the three prior Olympics and hasn’t ruled out competing in future Games no matter what happens this summer.

“I want to keep going,” said Wasick, an All-American at USC in 2013-16. “I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life.”

The U.S. women’s basketball team has every reason to want to compete in the Games, having earned six consecutive gold medals while winning 49 games in a row.

“It’s the highest honor in basketball,” Wilson said of winning an Olympic gold medal. “I really want to be a part of the team and be a part of the moment.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.