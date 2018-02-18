Tim Jitloff records DNF in giant slalom at Winter Olympics

Tim Jitloff, who has Reno ties, did not finish his run in the giant slalom Saturday night at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, as he got launched and crashed.

United States' Tim Jitloff loses control before skiing out during the first run of the men's giant slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Jitloff, who has Reno ties, finished 15th in the giant slalom at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The giant slalom was the only event he was competing in at South Korea.

Marcel Hirscher of Austria took gold, Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway silver and Alexis Pinturault of France bronze. American Ted Ligety, who won the gold in 2014, finished 15th.

