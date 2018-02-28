Olympics

US Olympic Committee CEO resigns, citing health problems

The Associated Press
February 28, 2018 - 12:59 pm
 

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Scott Blackmun is resigning as CEO of the US Olympic Committee, citing health problems as the reason he’ll depart after leading the federation for more than eight years.

The 60-year-old CEO was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this winter, and did not attend the Pyeongchang Games.

He announced his resignation Wednesday and Susanne Lyons, a member of the board, will serve as acting CEO.

Blackmun leaves the federation amid calls for his departure, including from two U.S. Senators, who said neither he nor the USOC as a whole have done enough to react to sex abuse cases inside the U.S. Gymnastics team.

The USOC is conducting an independent review of when Blackmun and others learned the details about abuse cases at USA Gymnastics and whether they responded appropriately.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Olympics Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like