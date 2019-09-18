USA Bobsled pilot Elana Meyers Taylor expecting baby

Meyers Taylor is a three-time Olympic medalist, winning the silver medal as a driver at both the 2014 Sochi Games and the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Elana Meyers Taylor, right and Sylvia Hoffmann from the United States celebrate their third place after the second run of the two-woman bobsled World Cup race in Igls, near Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)

U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is pregnant and still plans to compete in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Meyers Taylor and her husband, fellow U.S. bobsledder Nic Taylor, announced Wednesday they are expecting their first child in March.

Meyers Taylor is a three-time Olympic medalist, winning the silver medal as a driver at both the 2014 Sochi Games and the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. She also was a brakeman in the sled piloted by Erin Pac that won bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Meyers Taylor has won 17 World Cup races in her career, with at least one win in each of the past six seasons. She’s claimed medals in 21 of the 24 World Cup events held over the last three seasons.

She’s also a two-time world champion, six-time world championships medalist and won the overall World Cup title in the 2014-15 season.