Vashti Cunningham ties for sixth in Olympic high jump

Vashti Cunningham, of the United States, competes in the women's high jump final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Vashti Cunningham finished tied for sixth in the Olympic women’s high jump on Saturday in Tokyo, clearing 1.96 meters (6 feet, 4.3 inches) and failing to clear 1.98 meters.

Mariya Lasitskene of the Russian Olympic committee won the gold medal as the only woman to clear 2.04 meters, which is just shy of 6 feet, 7 inches. Australia’s Nicola McDermott earned silver (2.02 meters), while Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh took bronze (2.00 meters).

Uzbekistan’s Safina Sadullayeva tied Cunningham for sixth.

A product of Bishop Gorman High School and the daughter of former star NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, the 23-year-old Vashti was the only U.S. athlete to qualify for the high jump finals.

This was the second Olympics appearance for Cunningham. She was 13th at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, where Cunningham was the youngest American athlete to qualify in track and field at the Olympics since 1980.

On Thursday Tokyo time, Cunningham made qualifying a little more dramatic than she would have preferred. She missed on her first two attempts at the automatic qualifying height of 6-5, but easily cleared on her third and final try.