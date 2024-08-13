99°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Olympics

Want to work at the LA Olympics? You can apply now online

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, hugs Inglewood James Butts, middle, as they pose for a picture wi ...
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, hugs Inglewood James Butts, middle, as they pose for a picture with Team USA athletes returning with the official Olympic flag at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Tom Cruise carries the Olympic flag during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Sta ...
Tom Cruise carries the Olympic flag during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
More Stories
United States' A'ja Wilson (9) grabs a loose ball in front of Janelle Salaun (13), of France, d ...
Olympic betting: Aces star bails out sportsbooks, bettors with gold
Tom Cruise carries the Olympic flag during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Sta ...
From Paris to Los Angeles: How the city is preparing for the 2028 Olympics
Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, hugs her caddie Paul Cormack, as she cries, on the 18th green after w ...
Las Vegas at Olympics: Golfer comes up short; last day’s TV schedule
Cayla George (15), of Australia, attempts to block the shot of United States' Jackie Young (13) ...
Las Vegas at Olympics: Aces, U.S. cruise into gold medal game — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2024 - 12:33 pm
 
Updated August 13, 2024 - 12:49 pm

If you’re a Las Vegan interested in working at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics — look no further.

The olympics’ website la28.org is currently sharing postings for some jobs based on Southern California under its “Careers” tab, including hospitality, security, copywriting and design services.

Tickets for the games are not currently on sale, but fans can now sign up on the website to receive updates on tickets and other news.

Official Los Angeles Olympics’ merchandise is also now available for sale on the site.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Sphere in Las Vegas to show Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Exosphere
recommend 2
Strip casino pays out largest Pai Gow progressive in resort’s history
recommend 3
What is ‘Hendertucky’, and is the name here to stay?
recommend 4
Las Vegas police locate driver accused in fatal hit-and-run crash near UNLV
recommend 5
Drivers recount nightmarish, dayslong traffic backup on I-40 amid truck fire
recommend 6
Goldfield historians hope to keep town alive through tourism, preservation